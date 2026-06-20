SHP Wealth Management Takes $1.07 Million Position in Philip Morris International Inc. $PM

SHP Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,669 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,070,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 8,531 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,027,000 after buying an additional 2,023 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,097 shares of the company's stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 53.7% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,636 shares of the company's stock worth $1,027,000 after buying an additional 1,970 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,454,000. Finally, Osterweis Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Philip Morris International by 2,280.0% during the second quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 357 shares of the company's stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. 78.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PM alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a "buy" rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Barclays reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $205.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Bank of America reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $192.88.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of PM opened at $178.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $278.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.13, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.38. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $142.11 and a twelve month high of $193.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $174.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $170.67.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $10.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.95 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.61% and a negative return on equity of 142.02%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.69 earnings per share. Philip Morris International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.360-8.510 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.020-2.070 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 8.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 25th. Philip Morris International's payout ratio is currently 82.70%.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc NYSE: PM is a global tobacco company that manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products and a growing portfolio of smoke-free alternatives for adult smokers. The firm traces its corporate roots to the 19th century Philip Morris enterprise and was established as an independent, publicly traded company following a 2008 separation from what is now Altria. Since the spin-off, the company has focused on serving international markets outside the United States.

PMI's product mix includes traditional combustible cigarettes as well as smoke-free offerings such as heated tobacco systems and other reduced-risk products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Philip Morris International, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Philip Morris International wasn't on the list.

While Philip Morris International currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here