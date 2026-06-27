Sicart Associates LLC Grows Stock Position in Adobe Inc. $ADBE

Sicart Associates LLC increased its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE - Free Report) by 93.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,250 shares of the software company's stock after buying an additional 19,473 shares during the quarter. Adobe comprises approximately 2.5% of Sicart Associates LLC's holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Sicart Associates LLC's holdings in Adobe were worth $9,784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 8,068 shares of the software company's stock valued at $3,588,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,394 shares of the software company's stock worth $926,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. United Bank boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 3,773 shares of the software company's stock worth $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 2,630 shares of the software company's stock worth $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 190.6% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,764 shares of the software company's stock worth $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,813 shares during the period. 81.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Trending Headlines about Adobe

Here are the key news stories impacting Adobe this week:

Positive Sentiment: Adobe announced a definitive agreement to acquire Topaz Labs, an AI image and video enhancement company. Investors may view the deal as a strategic move to strengthen Creative Cloud with better generative AI tools and improve its competitive position. Adobe to Acquire Topaz Labs

Adobe announced a definitive agreement to acquire Topaz Labs, an AI image and video enhancement company. Investors may view the deal as a strategic move to strengthen Creative Cloud with better generative AI tools and improve its competitive position. Positive Sentiment: A director, David A. Ricks, bought 10,000 shares at $194.51 each, boosting his stake by more than 130%. Insider buying can signal confidence in Adobe’s outlook after the stock’s pullback. David A. Ricks insider trade

A director, David A. Ricks, bought 10,000 shares at $194.51 each, boosting his stake by more than 130%. Insider buying can signal confidence in Adobe’s outlook after the stock’s pullback. Positive Sentiment: Recent earnings were strong: Adobe posted record revenue of $6.62 billion and EPS of $5.96, both above estimates, and raised its full-year guidance. That supports the case that the business is still growing despite AI-related worries. Adobe Stock Opinions on Recent Q2 Earnings Report

Recent earnings were strong: Adobe posted record revenue of $6.62 billion and EPS of $5.96, both above estimates, and raised its full-year guidance. That supports the case that the business is still growing despite AI-related worries. Neutral Sentiment: Industry commentary and analyst notes continue to highlight Adobe’s strong cash flow and leadership in creative software, but also raise questions about valuation and competitive pressure from AI tools. Adobe vs. Innodata: Which Technology Stock Is a Better Buy in 2026?

Industry commentary and analyst notes continue to highlight Adobe’s strong cash flow and leadership in creative software, but also raise questions about valuation and competitive pressure from AI tools. Negative Sentiment: Adobe remains well below recent highs, and some investors are still focused on whether generative AI could pressure core products like Creative Cloud. This helps explain why the stock has been volatile despite the upbeat news flow.

Adobe Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $202.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $236.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $269.83. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $190.12 and a 1-year high of $392.58. The firm has a market cap of $80.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.42.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 11th. The software company reported $5.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $5.82 by $0.14. Adobe had a return on equity of 65.11% and a net margin of 28.69%.The business had revenue of $6.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.06 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Adobe has set its FY 2026 guidance at 24.350-24.450 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 6.050-6.100 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 19.8 EPS for the current year.

Adobe declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, April 21st that allows the company to buyback $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the software company to reacquire up to 24.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company's management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Adobe

In other Adobe news, Director David A. Ricks bought 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $194.51 per share, for a total transaction of $1,945,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 17,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,434,074.05. The trade was a 130.63% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jillian Forusz sold 755 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.25, for a total value of $185,918.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 3,521 shares in the company, valued at $867,046.25. This represents a 17.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders have sold 77,091 shares of company stock worth $18,782,773. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ADBE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a "market perform" rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Adobe from $270.00 to $245.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Adobe from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, June 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a "hold" rating and issued a $200.00 price objective (down from $350.00) on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, UBS Group set a $365.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $278.16.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Adobe

Adobe Profile

Adobe Inc, founded in 1982 by John Warnock and Charles Geschke and headquartered in San Jose, California, is a global software company that develops tools and services for creative professionals, marketers and enterprises. Under the leadership of CEO Shantanu Narayen, who has led the company since 2007, Adobe has evolved from a provider of desktop publishing tools into a cloud-centric provider of digital media and digital experience solutions.

The company's core offerings are organized around digital media and digital experience.

Further Reading

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