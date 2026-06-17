Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH Has $7.58 Million Stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. $NEE

Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH trimmed its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE - Free Report) by 12.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,175 shares of the utilities provider's stock after selling 13,347 shares during the period. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH's holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $7,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NEE. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 28,282 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $2,028,000 after buying an additional 1,840 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,854 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 38.4% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 12,542 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $887,000 after buying an additional 3,479 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 18.1% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,563 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Bank raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.9% during the second quarter. United Bank now owns 15,596 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $1,083,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NEE opened at $86.25 on Wednesday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.20 and a 12 month high of $98.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.95, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $7.43 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 29.36% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The firm's revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. NextEra Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.920-4.02 EPS. Research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th were paid a dividend of $0.6232 per share. This represents a $2.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 5th. NextEra Energy's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NEE shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $107.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Erste Group Bank raised shares of NextEra Energy from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $107.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, NextEra Energy currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $99.57.

Get Our Latest Analysis on NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc NYSE: NEE, headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida, is a leading clean energy company with both regulated utility operations and competitive renewable generation businesses. The company's principal operating subsidiaries include Florida Power & Light Company (FPL), a regulated electric utility serving customers in Florida, and NextEra Energy Resources, which develops, constructs, owns and operates a large portfolio of wind, solar and energy storage projects. Together these businesses provide electricity supply, transmission and distribution services as well as utility-scale renewable generation and related services.

NextEra's activities cover the full lifecycle of power assets, from project development and construction to operation, maintenance and asset optimization.

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