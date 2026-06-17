Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH Has $9.75 Million Position in Lam Research Corporation $LRCX

Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH reduced its holdings in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX - Free Report) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,125 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 4,790 shares during the period. Lam Research accounts for about 0.5% of Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH's portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH's holdings in Lam Research were worth $9,753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LRCX. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at $3,645,427,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 781.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 11,340,865 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,518,542,000 after acquiring an additional 10,053,978 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 57.0% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,110,560 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,730,724,000 after acquiring an additional 3,671,073 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,182,948 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $2,836,397,000 after acquiring an additional 3,263,658 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 108.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,526,099 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $606,045,000 after acquiring an additional 2,356,897 shares during the period. 84.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lam Research Stock Performance

Shares of LRCX stock opened at $369.34 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $461.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.69, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $292.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $237.34. Lam Research Corporation has a 52 week low of $87.75 and a 52 week high of $393.07.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 30.94% and a return on equity of 66.21%. Lam Research's revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. Lam Research has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.800 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lam Research Corporation will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 17th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Lam Research's payout ratio is presently 19.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LRCX. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Lam Research from an "underweight" rating to an "overweight" rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $293.00 to $331.00 in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Barclays reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $335.00 price objective (up from $275.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Erste Group Bank downgraded shares of Lam Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Lam Research from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $290.00 price objective on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Twenty-eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $324.26.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LRCX

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Ava Harter sold 6,010 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.66, for a total transaction of $1,554,546.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 53,205 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $13,762,005.30. The trade was a 10.15% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Neil J. Fernandes sold 7,659 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.60, for a total transaction of $2,371,226.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 58,470 shares of the company's stock, valued at $18,102,312. This represents a 11.58% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 86,339 shares of company stock valued at $27,680,267. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company's stock.

Lam Research News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Lam Research this week:

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corporation NASDAQ: LRCX is a global supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. Founded in 1980 by David K. Lam and headquartered in Fremont, California, the company develops and manufactures systems used in multiple stages of semiconductor device production, including thin film deposition, plasma etch, wafer cleaning and related process modules and automation.

Lam's product portfolio covers core process technologies employed by logic and memory manufacturers, with equipment designed to support advanced-node patterning, 3D NAND and other emerging device architectures.

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