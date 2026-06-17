Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH Raises Stake in The Walt Disney Company $DIS

Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH raised its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS - Free Report) by 14.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,953 shares of the entertainment giant's stock after acquiring an additional 7,530 shares during the quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH's holdings in Walt Disney were worth $6,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,388,278,000. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the second quarter worth approximately $725,219,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 12,569,185 shares of the entertainment giant's stock worth $1,429,996,000 after purchasing an additional 3,450,198 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 3.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 82,019,749 shares of the entertainment giant's stock worth $9,391,261,000 after purchasing an additional 2,376,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,522,860 shares of the entertainment giant's stock worth $969,646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,924,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.71% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting Walt Disney

Here are the key news stories impacting Walt Disney this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on DIS. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Walt Disney from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Raymond James Financial raised shares of Walt Disney from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $133.71.

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Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $101.39 on Wednesday. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $102.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.20, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.39. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $92.18 and a 12 month high of $124.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $25.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $24.87 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. Walt Disney has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.640-6.640 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company NYSE: DIS, commonly known as Disney, is a diversified global entertainment and media conglomerate headquartered in Burbank, California. Founded in 1923 by Walt and Roy O. Disney, the company grew from an animation studio into a multi‑national entertainment enterprise known for iconic intellectual property and family‑oriented storytelling. Disney's operations span film and television production, streaming services, theme parks and resorts, consumer products, and live entertainment.

On the content side, Disney produces and distributes feature films and television programming through a portfolio of studios and labels that includes Walt Disney Pictures, Pixar, Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm and 20th Century Studios, along with broadcast and cable networks such as ABC, FX and National Geographic.

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