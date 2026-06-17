Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH Sells 4,140 Shares of Amgen Inc. $AMGN

Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH decreased its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN - Free Report) by 13.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,369 shares of the medical research company's stock after selling 4,140 shares during the period. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH's holdings in Amgen were worth $8,996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 275.0% in the 4th quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 77 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Board of the Pension Protection Fund bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 49.2% in the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC now owns 97 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 76.50% of the company's stock.

Amgen Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $347.84 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $341.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $345.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $187.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.42. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $267.83 and a 52-week high of $391.29.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $5.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.77 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $8.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.58 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 137.41%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.90 earnings per share. Amgen has set its FY 2026 guidance at 21.700-23.100 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 22.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Amgen from $351.00 to $340.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Leerink Partners reiterated a "market perform" rating and issued a $355.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Amgen from $295.00 to $303.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a "neutral" rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Erste Group Bank reiterated a "hold" rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Amgen currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $354.42.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Amgen

Insider Transactions at Amgen

In other Amgen news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 1,237 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.73, for a total transaction of $400,454.01. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 7,009 shares in the company, valued at $2,269,023.57. This trade represents a 15.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc NASDAQ: AMGN is a global biotechnology company founded in 1980 and headquartered in Thousand Oaks, California. The company focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing and delivering human therapeutics that address serious illnesses. Amgen's work centers on biologic medicines derived from cellular and molecular biology, with an emphasis on translating advances in human genetics and protein science into therapies for patients.

Amgen's commercial portfolio has historically included biologics used in oncology, supportive care, nephrology, bone health and cardiovascular disease.

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