Sienna Gestion Boosts Stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. $GS

Sienna Gestion grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS - Free Report) by 28.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,907 shares of the investment management company's stock after buying an additional 2,182 shares during the quarter. Sienna Gestion's holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $8,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GS. Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter worth $1,392,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 215,482 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $189,409,000 after purchasing an additional 8,154 shares during the period. M&G PLC purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter worth $1,939,000. Rathbones Group PLC raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 276,364 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $220,082,000 after purchasing an additional 30,825 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 56,027 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $49,248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.21% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other news, CAO Sheara J. Fredman sold 10,301 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $929.17, for a total transaction of $9,571,380.17. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 6,338 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,889,079.46. The trade was a 61.91% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kathryn H. Ruemmler sold 14,292 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $939.07, for a total transaction of $13,421,188.44. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 15,657 shares in the company, valued at $14,703,018.99. The trade was a 47.72% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 33,681 shares of company stock worth $31,737,875. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of GS opened at $1,077.31 on Tuesday. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $961.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $912.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $317.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.69, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $618.00 and a 1-year high of $1,098.36.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $17.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $15.92 by $1.63. The firm had revenue of $17.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.66 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 14.13% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $14.12 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 59.08 EPS for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $4.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 1st. This represents a $18.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The Goldman Sachs Group's payout ratio is presently 32.89%.

Key Stories Impacting The Goldman Sachs Group

Here are the key news stories impacting The Goldman Sachs Group this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $900.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Friday. Weiss Ratings cut shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Evercore decreased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $1,075.00 to $950.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. BNP Paribas Exane decreased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $970.00 to $940.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated a "neutral" rating on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fourteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $941.82.

View Our Latest Analysis on GS

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc is a global investment banking and financial services firm headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1869 as a commercial paper business, the company has grown into a diversified financial institution that provides a broad range of services to corporations, financial institutions, governments and individuals. The firm is led by Chief Executive Officer David M. Solomon and operates across major financial centers worldwide.

Goldman Sachs' core businesses include investment banking, global markets, asset and wealth management, and consumer banking.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS - Free Report).

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