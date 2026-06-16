Sienna Gestion Buys 14,256 Shares of Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

Sienna Gestion increased its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report) by 2,441.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,840 shares of the Internet television network's stock after buying an additional 14,256 shares during the quarter. Sienna Gestion's holdings in Netflix were worth $1,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NFLX. First Financial Corp IN grew its holdings in Netflix by 900.0% during the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 270 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. grew its stake in Netflix by 885.2% in the 4th quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 266 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. grew its stake in Netflix by 13,400.0% in the 4th quarter. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. now owns 270 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Imprint Wealth LLC bought a new position in Netflix in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Cornerstone Financial Management LLC bought a new position in Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In other news, Director Reed Hastings sold 420,550 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.49, for a total transaction of $40,158,319.50. Following the transaction, the director owned 3,940 shares of the company's stock, valued at $376,230.60. This represents a 99.07% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 5,722 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.08, for a total value of $503,993.76. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 316,100 shares in the company, valued at $27,842,088. This represents a 1.78% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,313,029 shares of company stock worth $120,315,776. 1.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Netflix Stock Up 1.7%

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $81.67 on Tuesday. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $75.01 and a one year high of $134.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The business's fifty day moving average price is $90.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $343.90 billion, a PE ratio of 26.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.50.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.47. Netflix had a return on equity of 40.92% and a net margin of 28.52%.The firm had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $12.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.61 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Netflix has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.780 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

Key Headlines Impacting Netflix

Here are the key news stories impacting Netflix this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NFLX shares. Cfra upgraded Netflix from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on Netflix from $96.00 to $95.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Netflix from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Erste Group Bank downgraded Netflix from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a "buy" rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have issued a Buy rating and sixteen have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $114.39.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on NFLX

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc NASDAQ: NFLX is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company's primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

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