Sienna Gestion Has $6.06 Million Position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. $A

Sienna Gestion decreased its position in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A - Free Report) by 15.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,258 shares of the medical research company's stock after selling 8,031 shares during the quarter. Sienna Gestion's holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $6,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of A. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $549,158,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 14,147,601 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $1,925,064,000 after buying an additional 1,713,216 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 424.1% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,041,826 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $240,956,000 after buying an additional 1,652,244 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 132.2% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,354,111 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $277,807,000 after buying an additional 1,340,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 42.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,857,820 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $388,864,000 after buying an additional 845,688 shares during the last quarter.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on A shares. Wall Street Zen raised Agilent Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $165.00 to $160.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America raised Agilent Technologies from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Agilent Technologies presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $160.93.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on A

Agilent Technologies Price Performance

A opened at $130.52 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.21, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $120.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.49. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.35 and a 12-month high of $160.27.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The medical research company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.08. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 24.33% and a net margin of 19.55%.The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. The company's revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Agilent Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.000-6.100 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.480-1.500 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Agilent Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. Agilent Technologies's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.48%.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies is a global provider of scientific instrumentation, consumables, software and services for laboratories across the life sciences, diagnostics and applied chemical markets. The company's product portfolio includes analytical instruments such as liquid and gas chromatographs, mass spectrometers, spectroscopy systems, and laboratory automation solutions, together with reagents, supplies and informatics tools that support measurement, testing and data analysis workflows. Agilent also offers instrument maintenance, qualification and laboratory services designed to help customers improve productivity and comply with regulatory requirements.

Founded as a corporate spin-off from Hewlett‑Packard in 1999, Agilent has evolved through a combination of strategic restructuring and acquisitions to concentrate on life sciences, diagnostics and applied laboratories.

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