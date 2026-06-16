Sienna Gestion Invests $1.07 Million in Airbnb, Inc. $ABNB

Sienna Gestion bought a new position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 7,881 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,074,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Caxton Associates LLP purchased a new position in Airbnb during the 1st quarter valued at $258,000. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Airbnb by 55.8% during the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 12,161 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,453,000 after acquiring an additional 4,353 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Airbnb by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,866 shares of the company's stock valued at $776,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in Airbnb during the 2nd quarter valued at $411,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Airbnb by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 54,054 shares of the company's stock valued at $7,153,000 after acquiring an additional 4,811 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.76% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings upgraded Airbnb from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Airbnb from $156.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Argus upgraded Airbnb to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Tigress Financial dropped their price objective on Airbnb from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, B. Riley Financial restated a "buy" rating on shares of Airbnb in a report on Friday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Airbnb has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $157.96.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ABNB

Airbnb Price Performance

Shares of ABNB stock opened at $138.96 on Tuesday. Airbnb, Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.81 and a twelve month high of $147.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.05). Airbnb had a return on equity of 31.24% and a net margin of 19.90%.The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. Airbnb's quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 265,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.45, for a total value of $35,894,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 3,182,355 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $431,049,984.75. The trade was a 7.69% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Brian Chesky sold 4,195 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.71, for a total value of $569,303.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 10,732,428 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,456,497,803.88. The trade was a 0.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,677,117 shares of company stock worth $226,595,468. 27.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Trending Headlines about Airbnb

Here are the key news stories impacting Airbnb this week:

Positive Sentiment: Airbnb benefited from improving market sentiment after a peace deal announcement helped ease geopolitical concerns, supporting travel and online lodging stocks. Why Airbnb (ABNB) Stock Is Trading Up Today

Airbnb benefited from improving market sentiment after a peace deal announcement helped ease geopolitical concerns, supporting travel and online lodging stocks. Neutral Sentiment: Truist lifted its price target on Airbnb to $134 from $129, but kept a hold rating, signaling limited near-term upside in the firm’s view. Benzinga report on Truist price target update

Truist lifted its price target on Airbnb to $134 from $129, but kept a rating, signaling limited near-term upside in the firm’s view. Neutral Sentiment: Investor commentary around whether Airbnb can stay resilient amid the AI transition is keeping the stock in focus, but this is more of a long-term strategic debate than a direct near-term catalyst. Is Airbnb (ABNB) Resilient to AI Transition?

Airbnb Profile

Airbnb, Inc NASDAQ: ABNB operates a global online marketplace that connects travelers with hosts offering short-term lodging, unique accommodations and related travel experiences. The company's core platform enables individuals and professional property managers to list private homes, apartments, single rooms and entire properties, while providing search, booking and payment processing for guests. Airbnb earns revenue primarily through service fees charged to guests and hosts and offers tools to facilitate reservations, communications, and logistics between parties.

Beyond accommodations, Airbnb has expanded its product portfolio to include curated experiences led by local hosts, higher-end offerings such as Airbnb Luxe, and programs aimed at enhancing quality and safety like Airbnb Plus.

Further Reading

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