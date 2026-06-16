Sienna Gestion Invests $1.39 Million in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. $GEHC

Sienna Gestion bought a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 16,921 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,388,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GEHC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $596,024,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $533,655,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 24,972,556 shares of the company's stock worth $1,875,400,000 after buying an additional 4,998,154 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox raised its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 27,517,311 shares of the company's stock worth $2,066,550,000 after buying an additional 3,949,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $287,627,000. 82.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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GE HealthCare Technologies Stock Down 0.6%

NASDAQ GEHC opened at $64.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $66.21 and a 200-day moving average of $75.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.74. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.75 and a 52 week high of $89.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.22.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.08). GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 20.46%. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. GE HealthCare Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.800-5.000 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at GE HealthCare Technologies

In related news, CFO James Saccaro acquired 3,310 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $60.60 per share, with a total value of $200,586.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer directly owned 87,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,300,742.60. This trade represents a 3.93% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Rodney F. Hochman acquired 1,618 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $62.03 per share, with a total value of $100,364.54. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 1,618 shares of the company's stock, valued at $100,364.54. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders acquired 21,847 shares of company stock valued at $1,361,355 over the last quarter. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GEHC shares. Argus dropped their target price on GE HealthCare Technologies from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Rothschild & Co Redburn cut their price objective on GE HealthCare Technologies from $110.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on GE HealthCare Technologies from $88.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Evercore set a $80.00 price objective on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on GE HealthCare Technologies from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GE HealthCare Technologies has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $80.21.

View Our Latest Research Report on GEHC

About GE HealthCare Technologies

GE HealthCare Technologies NASDAQ: GEHC is a global medical technology and diagnostics company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products and services for healthcare providers. Its portfolio centers on diagnostic imaging systems, including MRI, CT, PET and X-ray modalities, as well as ultrasound equipment. The company also supplies patient monitoring and anesthesia delivery systems, interventional and surgical imaging solutions, and molecular imaging technologies used in both clinical care and research settings.

In addition to hardware, GE HealthCare offers software, analytics and lifecycle services aimed at improving clinical workflows and equipment uptime.

Further Reading

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