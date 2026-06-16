Sienna Gestion Purchases 10,501 Shares of eBay Inc. $EBAY

Sienna Gestion grew its position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY - Free Report) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,863 shares of the e-commerce company's stock after acquiring an additional 10,501 shares during the quarter. Sienna Gestion's holdings in eBay were worth $10,908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EBAY. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of eBay by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,309,698 shares of the e-commerce company's stock worth $755,767,000 after acquiring an additional 1,808,976 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its position in shares of eBay by 214.6% in the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,858,383 shares of the e-commerce company's stock worth $161,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267,601 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of eBay by 47.5% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,626,424 shares of the e-commerce company's stock worth $315,862,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167,019 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of eBay in the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,728,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of eBay in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,999,000. Institutional investors own 87.48% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EBAY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Arete Research reduced their price objective on eBay from $113.00 to $111.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. President Capital raised their price objective on eBay from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on eBay from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on eBay from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Citizens Jmp raised their target price on eBay from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a "market outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $107.84.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on eBay

Insider Transactions at eBay

In other news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 16,685 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.44, for a total value of $1,542,361.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 94,479 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,733,638.76. This trade represents a 15.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jordan Douglas Bradle Sweetnam sold 1,010 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.61, for a total value of $116,766.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 32,146 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,716,399.06. This trade represents a 3.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 124,896 shares of company stock valued at $13,188,789 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company's stock.

eBay Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of EBAY opened at $109.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $106.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. eBay Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.84 and a 52-week high of $119.31. The company has a market cap of $48.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.76, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.39.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.04 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 46.11% and a net margin of 17.58%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. eBay has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.090-1.140 EPS. Analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

eBay Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. eBay's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.12%.

About eBay

eBay Inc is a global e-commerce company that operates an online marketplace connecting individual consumers and businesses for the sale and purchase of new, used and collectible goods. Founded in 1995 by Pierre Omidyar and headquartered in San Jose, California, eBay grew from its early auction-style site into a diversified platform offering both auction-format listings and fixed-price "Buy It Now" transactions. The company completed an initial public offering in the late 1990s and has since evolved its platform and services to support a broad range of product categories and buyer preferences.

The company's core business centers on its marketplace platform, which provides listing, search and transaction capabilities for millions of items across consumer goods, electronics, fashion, collectibles and more.

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