Sienna Gestion Raises Stock Holdings in The Charles Schwab Corporation $SCHW

Sienna Gestion raised its stake in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW - Free Report) by 12.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 150,637 shares of the financial services provider's stock after buying an additional 17,040 shares during the period. Charles Schwab comprises about 0.9% of Sienna Gestion's investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Sienna Gestion's holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $15,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Souders Financial Advisors raised its position in Charles Schwab by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 4,341 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC raised its position in Charles Schwab by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 3,243 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Charles Schwab by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,961 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $2,294,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Charles Schwab by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 12,833 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Charles Schwab by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,626 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $2,460,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.38% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SCHW shares. Argus set a $108.00 price target on Charles Schwab in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "buy" rating and set a $128.00 price target on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Barclays raised their price target on Charles Schwab from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Charles Schwab from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $108.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $116.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on SCHW

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Charles Schwab news, insider Paul V. Woolway sold 7,941 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $794,100.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 29,866 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,986,600. This trade represents a 21.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Frank C. Herringer sold 2,520 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.60, for a total transaction of $228,312.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 177,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,082,224.80. This trade represents a 1.40% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 59,700 shares of company stock valued at $5,889,131 in the last quarter. Insiders own 6.30% of the company's stock.

Charles Schwab Price Performance

SCHW stock opened at $90.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a 52 week low of $83.96 and a 52 week high of $107.50. The firm's fifty day moving average is $90.99 and its 200 day moving average is $95.29. The firm has a market cap of $158.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.78.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.04. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 37.99% and a return on equity of 23.05%. The company had revenue of $6.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Charles Schwab has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.700-5.800 EPS. Research analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. Charles Schwab's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.40%.

Charles Schwab News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Charles Schwab this week:

Charles Schwab Company Profile

Charles Schwab Corporation NYSE: SCHW is a diversified financial services firm that provides brokerage, banking, wealth management and advisory services to individual investors, independent investment advisors and institutional clients. Its primary offerings include retail brokerage accounts, online trading platforms, Schwab-branded mutual funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs), retirement plan services, custodial services for independent Registered Investment Advisors (RIAs), and banking products through Charles Schwab Bank.

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