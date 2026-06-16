Sienna Gestion Raises Stock Position in Analog Devices, Inc. $ADI

Sienna Gestion lifted its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI - Free Report) by 24.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,362 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after buying an additional 8,657 shares during the period. Sienna Gestion's holdings in Analog Devices were worth $11,857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Analog Devices during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Albion Financial Group UT increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 123 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Entrust Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Analog Devices during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 86.81% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Analog Devices from $400.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Analog Devices from $365.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. TD Cowen increased their target price on Analog Devices from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $400.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $432.71.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Analog Devices

Analog Devices Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ADI opened at $427.58 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $208.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.18. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $218.37 and a 52 week high of $439.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $393.95 and a 200 day moving average of $336.60.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.20. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 26.01%.The business had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.85 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analog Devices has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.150-3.450 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 12.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. Analog Devices's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Ray Stata sold 1,432 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.83, for a total value of $573,988.56. Following the transaction, the director owned 120,175 shares of the company's stock, valued at $48,169,745.25. The trade was a 1.18% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Karen Golz sold 1,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $411.95, for a total transaction of $411,950.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 12,019 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,951,227.05. This trade represents a 7.68% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 101,442 shares of company stock worth $40,422,954 over the last ninety days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc NASDAQ: ADI is a multinational semiconductor company that designs, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of analog, mixed-signal and digital signal processing integrated circuits. Founded in 1965 by Ray Stata and Matthew Lorber, the company has grown into a leading supplier of components that convert, condition and process real-world signals for electronic systems. Analog Devices is headquartered in Massachusetts and serves customers around the world across multiple end markets.

The company's product lineup includes data converters (ADCs and DACs), amplifiers, power management ICs, radio-frequency (RF) and microwave components, sensors and MEMS devices, signal chain and isolation products, timing and clocking solutions, and embedded processors and software for system-level design.

See Also

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