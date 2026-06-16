Sienna Gestion Sells 10,576 Shares of Entergy Corporation $ETR

Sienna Gestion lowered its stake in shares of Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR - Free Report) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 97,942 shares of the utilities provider's stock after selling 10,576 shares during the quarter. Sienna Gestion's holdings in Entergy were worth $9,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Entergy by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 58,537,223 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $5,410,596,000 after purchasing an additional 589,317 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Entergy by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,356,461 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $2,251,268,000 after buying an additional 1,018,503 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Entergy by 54.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,694,994 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $2,097,699,000 after buying an additional 8,046,287 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Entergy by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,034,738 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $1,494,277,000 after buying an additional 452,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Entergy by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,607,806 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $1,068,725,000 after buying an additional 126,625 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.07% of the company's stock.

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Entergy Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of ETR stock opened at $110.95 on Tuesday. Entergy Corporation has a 1-year low of $80.11 and a 1-year high of $118.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market cap of $50.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.30, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $112.38 and a 200-day moving average of $103.58.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.02. Entergy had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 13.48%.The company had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. Entergy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.250-4.450 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Entergy Corporation will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Entergy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 1st were given a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 1st. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. Entergy's payout ratio is 65.31%.

Insider Activity at Entergy

In other news, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 10,638 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $1,170,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 14,182 shares in the company, valued at $1,560,020. This represents a 42.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on ETR shares. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Entergy from $124.00 to $119.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Entergy from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b+)" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Evercore set a $123.00 target price on Entergy in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. UBS Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $135.00 price target (up from $131.00) on shares of Entergy in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on Entergy from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Entergy has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $119.68.

View Our Latest Report on ETR

Entergy Profile

Entergy Corporation NYSE: ETR is an integrated energy company headquartered in New Orleans, Louisiana, that generates, transmits and distributes electricity. The company's operations combine regulated utility services with competitive power production, supplying retail electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers while also participating in wholesale energy markets. Entergy's generation fleet includes nuclear, natural gas, hydropower and other resources, and it operates a network of transmission and distribution assets to deliver power to end users.

Entergy conducts its regulated utility business through state-based operating subsidiaries that serve customers across parts of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and southeast Texas.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR - Free Report).

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