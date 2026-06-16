Sienna Gestion Takes $1.75 Million Position in Stryker Corporation $SYK

Sienna Gestion acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 4,963 shares of the medical technology company's stock, valued at approximately $1,749,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SYK. Godfrey Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. United Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in Stryker in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. DJE Kapital AG purchased a new stake in Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 77.09% of the company's stock.

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Stryker Trading Down 1.4%

NYSE SYK opened at $307.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.63, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.78. Stryker Corporation has a one year low of $281.00 and a one year high of $404.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The business's fifty day moving average is $315.93 and its 200-day moving average is $343.32.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $2.98 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.34 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.42% and a net margin of 13.20%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.84 earnings per share. Stryker has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.900-15.100 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Stryker Corporation will post 14.98 EPS for the current year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. Stryker's payout ratio is presently 40.74%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on SYK. UBS Group lowered their price target on Stryker from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "neutral" rating and issued a $361.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a research report on Friday, May 1st. William Blair reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Stryker in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Stryker from $454.00 to $418.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Evercore set a $355.00 price target on Stryker in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $395.33.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SYK

Insider Transactions at Stryker

In other news, VP Robert S. Fletcher sold 4,544 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.87, for a total transaction of $1,394,417.28. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 10,582 shares in the company, valued at $3,247,298.34. The trade was a 30.04% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 310,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.23, for a total value of $96,791,300.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 1,924,880 shares of the company's stock, valued at $601,005,282.40. The trade was a 13.87% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 323,264 shares of company stock worth $100,659,489 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company's stock.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation is a global medical technology company that designs, manufactures and markets a broad range of products and services for use in hospitals, surgeons' offices and other healthcare facilities. Its primary business activities span orthopedics (including joint replacement implants, trauma and extremities products), surgical equipment and operating room technologies (such as visualization, navigation and powered instruments), neurotechnology and spine solutions, and patient-handling and emergency medical equipment.

Further Reading

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