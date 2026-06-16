Sienna Gestion Takes $21.58 Million Position in Accenture PLC $ACN

Sienna Gestion acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 80,326 shares of the information technology services provider's stock, valued at approximately $21,580,000. Accenture makes up approximately 1.3% of Sienna Gestion's holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ACN. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at $2,146,995,000. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Accenture by 41.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 17,128,134 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $4,223,839,000 after buying an additional 4,984,930 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 3rd quarter valued at $311,694,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Accenture by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,173,338 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $2,192,907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122,855 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors purchased a new position in Accenture in the 3rd quarter worth $268,578,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.14% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Atsushi Egawa sold 4,872 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.14, for a total transaction of $863,026.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 12,802 shares in the company, valued at $2,267,746.28. The trade was a 27.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Accenture Price Performance

ACN stock opened at $165.39 on Tuesday. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $181.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $221.09. Accenture PLC has a 12-month low of $155.82 and a 12-month high of $317.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 20th. The information technology services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.09. Accenture had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 26.33%. The firm had revenue of $18.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $17.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.82 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Accenture PLC will post 13.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th were given a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.9%. Accenture's payout ratio is presently 53.40%.

Accenture News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Accenture this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ACN shares. UBS Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Accenture in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Piper Sandler set a $282.00 target price on shares of Accenture in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Accenture from $210.00 to $199.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Accenture from $300.00 to $230.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Accenture from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Accenture has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $254.04.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ACN

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture is a global professional services company that provides a broad range of services and solutions in strategy, consulting, digital, technology and operations. The firm works with organizations across industries to design and implement business transformation programs, deploy and manage enterprise technology, optimize operations, and develop customer and digital experiences. Its offerings encompass management and technology consulting, systems integration, application and infrastructure services, cloud migration and managed services, as well as security and analytics capabilities.

The company delivers industry- and function-specific solutions, combining consulting expertise with proprietary tools, platforms and partnerships with major technology vendors.

Further Reading

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