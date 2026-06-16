Sienna Gestion Takes Position in PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP

Sienna Gestion acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 11,781 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,690,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY raised its stake in PepsiCo by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 838 shares of the company's stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. United Bank raised its stake in PepsiCo by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 1,717 shares of the company's stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Koa Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in PepsiCo by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Koa Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,007 shares of the company's stock worth $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in PepsiCo by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,880 shares of the company's stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in PepsiCo by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,807 shares of the company's stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.07% of the company's stock.

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PepsiCo Stock Performance

NASDAQ PEP opened at $146.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.96, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.35. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $127.60 and a fifty-two week high of $171.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.90.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.61% and a net margin of 9.15%.The firm had revenue of $19.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $18.89 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current year.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This is a boost from PepsiCo's previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 5th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.0%. PepsiCo's payout ratio is 92.94%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PEP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on PepsiCo from $169.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday. They issued a "market perform" rating and a $143.00 target price for the company. HSBC raised their target price on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Wall Street Zen lowered PepsiCo from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on PepsiCo from $181.00 to $178.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $167.35.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on PEP

More PepsiCo News

Here are the key news stories impacting PepsiCo this week:

Positive Sentiment: Unusual options activity showed traders buying far more call options than usual, suggesting some investors are positioning for a rebound in PepsiCo shares.

Unusual options activity showed traders buying far more call options than usual, suggesting some investors are positioning for a rebound in PepsiCo shares. Positive Sentiment: PepsiCo continues to draw investor interest as a dividend and defensive large-cap stock, and one article highlighted the company among broader “best stocks to buy” lists.

PepsiCo continues to draw investor interest as a dividend and defensive large-cap stock, and one article highlighted the company among broader “best stocks to buy” lists. Neutral Sentiment: PepsiCo is expanding into newer growth areas, including its House of Treats beverage platform for entertainment and hospitality venues, and a regenerative farming partnership that could support longer-term brand and supply-chain strength.

PepsiCo is expanding into newer growth areas, including its House of Treats beverage platform for entertainment and hospitality venues, and a regenerative farming partnership that could support longer-term brand and supply-chain strength. Neutral Sentiment: The stock advanced in the latest session but still lagged the broader market, reflecting a mixed near-term backdrop rather than a strong catalyst-driven move.

The stock advanced in the latest session but still lagged the broader market, reflecting a mixed near-term backdrop rather than a strong catalyst-driven move. Negative Sentiment: Piper Sandler cut its price target on PepsiCo, adding to concerns that growth is slowing and that near-term upside may be limited. PepsiCo (PEP) Price Target Lowered at Piper Sandler. Here is Why

Piper Sandler cut its price target on PepsiCo, adding to concerns that growth is slowing and that near-term upside may be limited. Negative Sentiment: TD Cowen also lowered its price target and kept a Hold rating, while cutting its second-quarter organic growth forecast below consensus, reinforcing worries about softer sales momentum. PepsiCo (PEP) Gets Mixed Wall Street Reviews as Growth Challenges Persist

TD Cowen also lowered its price target and kept a Hold rating, while cutting its second-quarter organic growth forecast below consensus, reinforcing worries about softer sales momentum. Negative Sentiment: Additional reports noted more analyst price-target reductions for PepsiCo, signaling that Wall Street expectations are moving lower ahead of the next results update. PepsiCo (PEP) Advances But Underperforms Market: Key Facts

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc NASDAQ: PEP is a multinational food and beverage company headquartered in Purchase, New York. The company develops, manufactures, markets and sells a broad portfolio of branded food and beverage products, including carbonated and noncarbonated soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready-to-drink teas and coffees, salty snacks, cereals, and other convenient foods. Its leading consumer brands include Pepsi, Mountain Dew, Gatorade, Tropicana, Quaker, Lay's, Doritos and Cheetos, among others.

Formed through the 1965 merger of Pepsi-Cola and Frito-Lay, PepsiCo has grown into a global business with integrated manufacturing, distribution and marketing operations.

Further Reading

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