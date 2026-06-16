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Sienna Gestion Takes Position in The Walt Disney Company $DIS

Written by MarketBeat
June 16, 2026
Walt Disney logo with Consumer Discretionary background
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Key Points

  • Sienna Gestion initiated a new position in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter, buying 11,106 shares worth about $1.27 million.
  • Several other institutional investors also added to or started positions in Disney, and 65.71% of the stock is now held by hedge funds and other institutions.
  • Wall Street sentiment remains upbeat: multiple analysts raised price targets recently, and Disney reported better-than-expected quarterly EPS and revenue in its latest earnings release.
  • Interested in Walt Disney? Here are five stocks we like better.

Sienna Gestion acquired a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,106 shares of the entertainment giant's stock, valued at approximately $1,269,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss RE Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Curio Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 110.4% during the 4th quarter. Curio Wealth LLC now owns 223 shares of the entertainment giant's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Sfam LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Greenline Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. 65.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DIS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $121.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $133.71.

View Our Latest Stock Report on DIS

Walt Disney News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Walt Disney this week:

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $101.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $176.72 billion, a PE ratio of 16.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.39. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $102.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.68. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $92.18 and a 1 year high of $124.69.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $25.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.87 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. Walt Disney has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.640-6.640 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company NYSE: DIS, commonly known as Disney, is a diversified global entertainment and media conglomerate headquartered in Burbank, California. Founded in 1923 by Walt and Roy O. Disney, the company grew from an animation studio into a multi‑national entertainment enterprise known for iconic intellectual property and family‑oriented storytelling. Disney's operations span film and television production, streaming services, theme parks and resorts, consumer products, and live entertainment.

On the content side, Disney produces and distributes feature films and television programming through a portfolio of studios and labels that includes Walt Disney Pictures, Pixar, Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm and 20th Century Studios, along with broadcast and cable networks such as ABC, FX and National Geographic.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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