Sierra Summit Advisors LLC Acquires 3,742 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

Sierra Summit Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Free Report) by 24.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,293 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 3,742 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company makes up 2.6% of Sierra Summit Advisors LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC's holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $17,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter valued at $12,976,634,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 25,088,371 shares of the company's stock worth $19,141,787,000 after purchasing an additional 4,332,008 shares during the last quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP lifted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 46,191.3% during the 4th quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP now owns 4,047,245 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,047,245,000 after purchasing an additional 4,038,502 shares during the period. Cardano Risk Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 876.1% during the 4th quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. now owns 2,375,050 shares of the company's stock worth $2,552,419,000 after buying an additional 2,131,734 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,910,505 shares of the company's stock worth $16,024,022,000 after buying an additional 1,432,069 shares during the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

LLY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,350.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. HSBC cut shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a "hold" rating to a "reduce" rating and dropped their target price for the company from $1,070.00 to $850.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Leerink Partners increased their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,119.00 to $1,232.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,330.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $1,235.07.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

Shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock opened at $1,208.37 on Friday. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $1,065.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,028.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 trillion, a PE ratio of 42.93, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.51. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $623.78 and a 12 month high of $1,238.00.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $8.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $6.97 by $1.58. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 105.77% and a net margin of 34.98%.The firm had revenue of $19.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $17.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.34 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 55.5% on a year-over-year basis. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 35.500-37.000 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 35.74 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.73 per share. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. Eli Lilly and Company's dividend payout ratio is presently 24.58%.

Key Eli Lilly and Company News

Here are the key news stories impacting Eli Lilly and Company this week:

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company NYSE: LLY is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.

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