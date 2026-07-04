Sierra Summit Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. $CRDO

Sierra Summit Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRDO - Free Report) by 160.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,103 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 4,990 shares during the quarter. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC's holdings in Credo Technology Group were worth $761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRDO. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Credo Technology Group by 239,024.5% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,598,823 shares of the company's stock valued at $517,835,000 after purchasing an additional 3,597,318 shares in the last quarter. Amundi increased its stake in shares of Credo Technology Group by 28,478.2% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 1,559,796 shares of the company's stock worth $224,439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554,338 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Credo Technology Group by 841.9% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,591,348 shares of the company's stock worth $228,979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422,391 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Credo Technology Group by 161.5% in the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,278,073 shares of the company's stock worth $331,710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Credo Technology Group by 66.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,064,891 shares of the company's stock valued at $283,778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218,504 shares during the period. 80.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Credo Technology Group Price Performance

Credo Technology Group stock opened at $241.91 on Friday. Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. has a 1 year low of $86.49 and a 1 year high of $308.67. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $220.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.44. The stock has a market cap of $45.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.54, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 3.20.

Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 1st. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $437.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.80 million. Credo Technology Group had a net margin of 35.37% and a return on equity of 32.30%. Credo Technology Group's revenue for the quarter was up 157.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Credo Technology Group news, CTO Chi Fung Cheng sold 27,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.84, for a total transaction of $7,420,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 5,909,870 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,594,719,320.80. This represents a 0.46% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Sylvia Acevedo sold 2,208 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.00, for a total value of $465,888.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 16,337 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,447,107. The trade was a 11.91% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 405,095 shares of company stock worth $81,206,774. 11.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Key Credo Technology Group News

Here are the key news stories impacting Credo Technology Group this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CRDO. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Credo Technology Group from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Credo Technology Group from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Bank of America raised their price target on Credo Technology Group from $252.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Credo Technology Group from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on Credo Technology Group from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $263.11.

View Our Latest Report on CRDO

Credo Technology Group Profile

Credo Technology Group, Inc NASDAQ: CRDO is a fabless semiconductor company that develops high‑speed connectivity solutions for cloud, enterprise and telecommunications infrastructure. The company focuses on semiconductors and related IP that enable reliable, low‑latency movement of large volumes of data between servers, switches and optical modules in data centers and network equipment.

Credo's product portfolio centers on high‑speed analog and mixed‑signal devices designed to preserve signal integrity and extend reach over copper and optical links.

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