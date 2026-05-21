Sierra Summit Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 56,918 Dollar General Corporation $DG

Sierra Summit Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 56,918 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,557,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BOKF NA raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 554 shares of the company's stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Tevis Investment Management raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 0.5% during the third quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 16,655 shares of the company's stock worth $1,721,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 4,628 shares of the company's stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 2,424 shares of the company's stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hixon Zuercher LLC raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC now owns 15,634 shares of the company's stock worth $2,076,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Dollar General Stock Up 1.0%

DG stock opened at $104.53 on Thursday. Dollar General Corporation has a twelve month low of $95.11 and a twelve month high of $158.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock's 50 day moving average is $119.58 and its 200-day moving average is $128.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.02 billion, a PE ratio of 15.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.28.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.36. Dollar General had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 3.54%.The company had revenue of $10.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Dollar General has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.100-7.35 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Dollar General Corporation will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 7th were issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 7th. Dollar General's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.45%.

Key Stories Impacting Dollar General

Here are the key news stories impacting Dollar General this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DG shares. Telsey Advisory Group restated a "market perform" rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. KeyCorp restated a "sector weight" rating on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Dollar General from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Dollar General from $132.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Barclays restated an "overweight" rating on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $143.62.

Get Our Latest Analysis on DG

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation is a U.S.-based variety and discount retailer operating a large network of small-format stores that serve primarily rural and suburban communities. The company is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker DG and is headquartered in the Nashville/Goodlettsville, Tennessee area. Founded in 1939, Dollar General has grown from a regional operation into one of the nation's prominent low-price retailers focused on convenience and value.

Dollar General's stores offer a wide assortment of everyday consumables and household goods, including food and beverage items, cleaning supplies, health and beauty products, paper goods, apparel basics, seasonal merchandise and small household items.

Further Reading

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