Sierra Summit Advisors LLC Has $11.05 Million Stake in Lam Research Corporation $LRCX

Sierra Summit Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX - Free Report) by 30.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,715 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 22,165 shares during the quarter. Lam Research accounts for 1.6% of Sierra Summit Advisors LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC's holdings in Lam Research were worth $11,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Lam Research during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,489,000. Elemental Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Lam Research by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Elemental Capital Partners LLC now owns 57,485 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $12,282,000 after buying an additional 6,183 shares during the period. Leonteq Securities AG lifted its position in Lam Research by 9,131.2% in the 1st quarter. Leonteq Securities AG now owns 8,585 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,834,000 after buying an additional 8,492 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its position in Lam Research by 62.9% in the 1st quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 583,010 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $124,566,000 after buying an additional 225,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New World Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 1st quarter valued at $262,000. 84.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

More Lam Research News

Here are the key news stories impacting Lam Research this week:

Positive Sentiment: Wall Street commentary highlighted Lam Research’s strong positioning for AI-driven demand, including rising orders for advanced memory, foundry, and packaging tools that could support further revenue and margin expansion.

Wall Street commentary highlighted Lam Research’s strong positioning for AI-driven demand, including rising orders for advanced memory, foundry, and packaging tools that could support further revenue and margin expansion. Positive Sentiment: Several articles pointed to Lam Research’s impressive growth profile, earnings-surprise history, and analyst optimism, suggesting the company could continue to outperform if chip-capex demand stays strong.

Several articles pointed to Lam Research’s impressive growth profile, earnings-surprise history, and analyst optimism, suggesting the company could continue to outperform if chip-capex demand stays strong. Positive Sentiment: Reports also noted that Lam Research’s stock has surged sharply this year, reflecting investor confidence in its role in the AI infrastructure buildout and improved profitability.

Reports also noted that Lam Research’s stock has surged sharply this year, reflecting investor confidence in its role in the AI infrastructure buildout and improved profitability. Neutral Sentiment: Some pieces framed the stock as a potential long-term winner, even discussing whether Lam Research could eventually become a trillion-dollar company, but these were mostly long-horizon thesis articles rather than near-term catalysts.

Some pieces framed the stock as a potential long-term winner, even discussing whether Lam Research could eventually become a trillion-dollar company, but these were mostly long-horizon thesis articles rather than near-term catalysts. Negative Sentiment: Other coverage warned that after the stock’s massive run, Lam Research may be approaching full valuation, with fresh AI demand already priced in and the rally vulnerable to profit-taking.

Other coverage warned that after the stock’s massive run, Lam Research may be approaching full valuation, with fresh AI demand already priced in and the rally vulnerable to profit-taking. Negative Sentiment: One market recap noted the shares fell sharply in the prior session, with semiconductor stocks seeing profit-taking even as broader markets were mixed, underscoring investor caution around the sector’s recent strength.

Lam Research Stock Performance

Shares of LRCX opened at $351.41 on Friday. The company's fifty day moving average is $324.63 and its 200-day moving average is $256.70. Lam Research Corporation has a 12 month low of $90.93 and a 12 month high of $438.50. The firm has a market cap of $439.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.11. Lam Research had a net margin of 30.94% and a return on equity of 66.21%. The business had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. Lam Research's quarterly revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Lam Research has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.800 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Lam Research Corporation will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 17th. Lam Research's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.62%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Eric Brandt sold 54,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.80, for a total transaction of $19,118,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 199,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,881,114. This represents a 21.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Ava Harter sold 6,010 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.66, for a total value of $1,554,546.60. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 53,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,762,005.30. This represents a 10.15% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 86,339 shares of company stock valued at $27,680,267 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.31% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on LRCX. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $500.00 price target on shares of Lam Research and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Lam Research from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Erste Group Bank cut Lam Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $500.00 target price on Lam Research in a research note on Monday. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Lam Research from $330.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Twenty-eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $345.39.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on LRCX

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation NASDAQ: LRCX is a global supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. Founded in 1980 by David K. Lam and headquartered in Fremont, California, the company develops and manufactures systems used in multiple stages of semiconductor device production, including thin film deposition, plasma etch, wafer cleaning and related process modules and automation.

Lam's product portfolio covers core process technologies employed by logic and memory manufacturers, with equipment designed to support advanced-node patterning, 3D NAND and other emerging device architectures.

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