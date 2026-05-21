Sierra Summit Advisors LLC Has $9.27 Million Stake in EMCOR Group, Inc. $EME

Sierra Summit Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME - Free Report) by 80.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,158 shares of the construction company's stock after acquiring an additional 6,754 shares during the quarter. EMCOR Group makes up approximately 1.4% of Sierra Summit Advisors LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC's holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $9,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in EMCOR Group by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,332,636 shares of the construction company's stock worth $3,463,760,000 after buying an additional 798,975 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in EMCOR Group by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,852,991 shares of the construction company's stock worth $1,203,592,000 after buying an additional 244,494 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in EMCOR Group by 48.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 949,360 shares of the construction company's stock worth $572,351,000 after buying an additional 311,474 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in EMCOR Group by 132,234.2% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 669,611 shares of the construction company's stock worth $409,661,000 after buying an additional 669,105 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in EMCOR Group by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 627,507 shares of the construction company's stock worth $405,295,000 after buying an additional 5,488 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.59% of the company's stock.

Get EMCOR Group alerts: Sign Up

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Robert Peter Lind sold 675 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $894.27, for a total value of $603,632.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 4,216 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,770,242.32. The trade was a 13.80% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William P. Reid sold 2,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $925.78, for a total value of $1,851,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 10,149 shares of the company's stock, valued at $9,395,741.22. The trade was a 16.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 45,077 shares of company stock worth $34,416,471 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.83% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EME has been the topic of several recent research reports. DA Davidson lifted their target price on EMCOR Group from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, February 27th. Wall Street Zen raised EMCOR Group from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. UBS Group lifted their target price on EMCOR Group from $900.00 to $945.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Zacks Research raised EMCOR Group from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of EMCOR Group in a report on Monday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EMCOR Group presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $799.29.

Get Our Latest Research Report on EME

EMCOR Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EME opened at $852.94 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.61 and a beta of 1.17. The business's 50-day moving average is $811.74 and its 200-day moving average is $724.39. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $450.68 and a 1 year high of $951.96.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The construction company reported $6.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $5.90 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 35.19% and a net margin of 7.54%.The firm's revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.41 EPS. EMCOR Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 28.250-29.750 EPS. Analysts anticipate that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 28.67 EPS for the current year.

EMCOR Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 16th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 16th. EMCOR Group's payout ratio is presently 5.37%.

About EMCOR Group

EMCOR Group, Inc is a provider of mechanical and electrical construction, industrial and energy infrastructure, and facilities services to commercial, institutional and industrial clients. The company delivers a broad range of services that include design-build and traditional construction of mechanical, electrical and plumbing systems; ongoing facilities maintenance and operations; and specialized industrial services for sectors such as manufacturing, data centers, healthcare and utilities.

EMCOR's service offerings encompass HVAC, plumbing, electrical installation and maintenance, fire protection, building automation and controls, commissioning, testing and balancing, and energy management solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider EMCOR Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and EMCOR Group wasn't on the list.

While EMCOR Group currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here