Sierra Summit Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in Synopsys, Inc. $SNPS

Sierra Summit Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 17,629 shares of the semiconductor company's stock, valued at approximately $6,990,000.

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Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SNPS. Sankala Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Synopsys during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Synopsys during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Phillip James Consulting Co. acquired a new position in Synopsys during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.47% of the company's stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Synopsys news, CFO Shelagh Glaser sold 3,394 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.02, for a total transaction of $1,527,367.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 14,358 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,461,387.16. This trade represents a 19.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 14,603 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $458.96, for a total value of $6,702,192.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 75,020 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $34,431,179.20. This trade represents a 16.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Zacks Research upgraded Synopsys from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler raised Synopsys from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and raised their price objective for the company from $450.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Robert W. Baird set a $558.00 price objective on Synopsys in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Monday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Synopsys has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $570.06.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Synopsys

Synopsys Stock Performance

Shares of SNPS opened at $437.16 on Friday. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $376.18 and a 12-month high of $651.73. The stock has a market cap of $83.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.19, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $482.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $461.51.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The semiconductor company reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.20. Synopsys had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 5.83%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.67 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 41.9% on a year-over-year basis. Synopsys has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.720-14.800 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.630-3.690 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 10.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys Profile

Synopsys, Inc is a leading provider of electronic design automation (EDA) software and semiconductor intellectual property (IP) used to design, verify and manufacture integrated circuits and complex systems-on-chip (SoCs). Its product portfolio spans tools and technologies for front‑end design and synthesis, simulation and verification, physical implementation and signoff, and design-for-manufacturability, enabling chip designers to move from architecture through tape‑out.

In addition to core EDA offerings, Synopsys supplies a broad set of semiconductor IP building blocks — such as interface, memory and analog/mixed-signal cores — that customers integrate into SoCs to accelerate development.

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