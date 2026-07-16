Sigma Planning Corp Cuts Stock Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER

Sigma Planning Corp lessened its stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER - Free Report) by 36.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,658 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock after selling 28,485 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp's holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $3,644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Osbon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC bought a new position in Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Portus Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Uber Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new position in Uber Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.24% of the company's stock.

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Uber Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:UBER opened at $72.75 on Thursday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.19 and a fifty-two week high of $101.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $148.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.12.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.03. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 41.40%. The firm had revenue of $13.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Uber Technologies has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.820 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on UBER. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. BNP Paribas Exane downgraded shares of Uber Technologies to an "underweight" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. US Capital Advisors set a $95.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Monday, May 11th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a "buy" rating and issued a $109.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have given a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $104.18.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Uber Technologies

Key Headlines Impacting Uber Technologies

Here are the key news stories impacting Uber Technologies this week:

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology company that operates a global platform connecting riders, drivers, couriers, restaurants and shippers. Founded in 2009 by Garrett Camp and Travis Kalanick and headquartered in San Francisco, Uber developed one of the first large-scale ride-hailing marketplaces and has since expanded into a broader set of mobility and logistics services. The company completed its initial public offering in 2019 and continues to position its app-based network as a multi-modal transportation and delivery platform.

Uber's principal businesses include mobility services (ride-hailing and shared rides), delivery through Uber Eats, and freight logistics via Uber Freight.

Further Reading

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