Sigma Planning Corp Has $1.70 Million Stake in Intel Corporation $INTC

Sigma Planning Corp lowered its position in shares of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC - Free Report) by 33.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,471 shares of the chip maker's stock after selling 19,592 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp's holdings in Intel were worth $1,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Life Planners acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Financially Speaking Inc boosted its position in Intel by 69.2% during the 4th quarter. Financially Speaking Inc now owns 682 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Legacy Bridge LLC acquired a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Swiss RE Ltd. bought a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

INTC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Intel from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. UBS Group set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday. BTIG Research upgraded Intel from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Intel in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. They set a "neutral" rating for the company. Finally, KGI Securities downgraded Intel from an "outperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, twenty-eight have given a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $102.72.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Intel

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Boise April Miller sold 40,256 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total transaction of $4,006,679.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 105,077 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,458,313.81. This trade represents a 27.70% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.05% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting Intel

Here are the key news stories impacting Intel this week:

Intel Stock Performance

Shares of Intel stock opened at $95.04 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $117.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.90. Intel Corporation has a 1-year low of $18.97 and a 1-year high of $142.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $477.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -153.29 and a beta of 2.18.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $13.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.32 billion. Intel had a positive return on equity of 0.39% and a negative net margin of 5.90%.The firm's revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. Intel has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.200-0.200 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Intel Corporation will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

About Intel

Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel's core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.

Intel's product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.

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