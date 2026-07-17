Sigma Planning Corp Purchases 42,411 Shares of Kraft Heinz Company $KHC

Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in shares of Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC - Free Report) by 45.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 135,452 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 42,411 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp's holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $3,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KHC. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 1st quarter worth about $207,000. Woodline Partners LP increased its stake in Kraft Heinz by 39.0% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 73,700 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,243,000 after acquiring an additional 20,690 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in Kraft Heinz by 16.6% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 51,222 shares of the company's stock worth $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 7,307 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 0.8% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 522,147 shares of the company's stock worth $13,482,000 after purchasing an additional 4,003 shares during the period. Finally, HUB Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the second quarter valued at approximately $207,000. 78.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Kraft Heinz from a "market perform" rating to an "underperform" rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. BTIG Research began coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research note on Monday, April 13th. They issued a "neutral" rating on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on Kraft Heinz from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $22.00 target price on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kraft Heinz has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $23.12.

Read Our Latest Research Report on KHC

Insider Buying and Selling at Kraft Heinz

In related news, insider Diana Frost sold 18,502 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.05, for a total value of $426,471.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 102,667 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,366,474.35. This trade represents a 15.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kraft Heinz Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:KHC opened at $26.23 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.87 and a 200-day moving average of $23.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.20. Kraft Heinz Company has a twelve month low of $21.03 and a twelve month high of $29.19. The firm has a market cap of $31.10 billion, a PE ratio of -5.40 and a beta of 0.09.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. Kraft Heinz had a negative net margin of 23.05% and a positive return on equity of 7.26%. The company's revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. Kraft Heinz has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.980-2.100 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 5th. Kraft Heinz's dividend payout ratio is -32.92%.

About Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Company NASDAQ: KHC is a global food and beverage company formed in 2015 through the merger of Kraft Foods Group and H.J. Heinz Company. The combination created one of the largest packaged-food companies in the world, built around well-known consumer brands. The merger was supported by major investors and established a multi-national platform for branded food products.

Kraft Heinz develops, manufactures, markets and distributes a broad portfolio of branded packaged foods and condiments.

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