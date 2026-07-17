Sigma Planning Corp Sells 3,511 Shares of Celestica, Inc. $CLS

Sigma Planning Corp lessened its stake in shares of Celestica, Inc. (NYSE:CLS - Free Report) TSE: CLS by 25.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,396 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 3,511 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp's holdings in Celestica were worth $2,928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Celestica by 171.8% during the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 132,579 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $37,391,000 after purchasing an additional 83,799 shares during the period. AMF Tjanstepension AB purchased a new position in shares of Celestica during the first quarter worth approximately $776,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Celestica by 9.3% during the first quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the technology company's stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Diversify Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Celestica during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,027,000. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Celestica by 79.5% in the first quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 2,267 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.38% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Mandeep Chawla sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $399.65, for a total transaction of $6,794,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 82,444 shares of the company's stock, valued at $32,948,744.60. This represents a 17.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Robert Mionis sold 18,176 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.17, for a total transaction of $7,000,849.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 60,384 shares of the company's stock, valued at $23,258,105.28. The trade was a 23.14% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 161,168 shares of company stock worth $63,190,485. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company's stock.

Celestica Trading Down 9.4%

Shares of NYSE CLS opened at $303.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.05. Celestica, Inc. has a 1-year low of $153.11 and a 1-year high of $474.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $368.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $331.55.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS - Get Free Report) TSE: CLS last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The technology company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. Celestica had a return on equity of 36.91% and a net margin of 6.95%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. Celestica has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.150-10.150 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.140-2.340 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Celestica, Inc. will post 9.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CLS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Celestica from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. TD Securities upgraded Celestica from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $430.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Celestica from $370.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce restated an "outperform" rating and set a $480.00 price target on shares of Celestica in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Celestica from $391.00 to $441.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $427.42.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CLS

About Celestica

Celestica Inc is a multinational electronics manufacturing services (EMS) company that provides design, engineering, manufacturing and supply chain solutions to original equipment manufacturers across a range of industries. Headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, Celestica works with customers to develop and produce complex electronic and electro-mechanical products, integrating activities from product design and prototyping through high-volume assembly, testing and final system integration.

The company's service offering typically includes product engineering and design support, printed circuit board assembly, box-build and systems assembly, automated test and inspection, aftermarket repair and refurbishment, and end-to-end supply chain and logistics management.

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