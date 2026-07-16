Sigma Planning Corp Sells 4,260 Shares of Lam Research Corporation $LRCX

Sigma Planning Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX - Free Report) by 16.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,973 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 4,260 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp's holdings in Lam Research were worth $4,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LRCX. Fideuram Asset Management Ireland dac bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 4th quarter worth about $10,035,000. Generali Investments Management Co LLC grew its holdings in Lam Research by 62.0% during the 4th quarter. Generali Investments Management Co LLC now owns 36,274 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $6,209,000 after purchasing an additional 13,878 shares during the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC grew its holdings in Lam Research by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 28,111 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $6,006,000 after purchasing an additional 4,584 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Lam Research in the 1st quarter worth about $26,489,000. Finally, Whalen Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Lam Research in the 4th quarter worth about $1,423,000. Institutional investors own 84.61% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on LRCX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Lam Research from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Oppenheimer reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $400.00 price target (up from $330.00) on shares of Lam Research in a report on Monday, June 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on Lam Research from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Susquehanna restated a "positive" rating and set a $475.00 price objective (up from $385.00) on shares of Lam Research in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, HSBC upped their price objective on Lam Research from $221.00 to $247.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Twenty-eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $358.67.

Read Our Latest Report on LRCX

Insider Transactions at Lam Research

In related news, Director Eric Brandt sold 54,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.80, for a total value of $19,118,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 199,205 shares of the company's stock, valued at $69,881,114. This represents a 21.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, SVP Neil J. Fernandes sold 7,659 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.60, for a total transaction of $2,371,226.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 58,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,102,312. The trade was a 11.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 104,621 shares of company stock valued at $33,804,737. Insiders own 0.31% of the company's stock.

Lam Research Stock Performance

Lam Research stock opened at $335.43 on Thursday. Lam Research Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $90.93 and a fifty-two week high of $438.50. The company has a market capitalization of $419.48 billion, a PE ratio of 63.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $338.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $267.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.54.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.11. Lam Research had a return on equity of 66.21% and a net margin of 30.94%.The business had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. Lam Research's revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. Lam Research has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.800 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lam Research Corporation will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 17th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 17th. Lam Research's payout ratio is presently 19.62%.

Lam Research News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Lam Research this week:

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corporation NASDAQ: LRCX is a global supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. Founded in 1980 by David K. Lam and headquartered in Fremont, California, the company develops and manufactures systems used in multiple stages of semiconductor device production, including thin film deposition, plasma etch, wafer cleaning and related process modules and automation.

Lam's product portfolio covers core process technologies employed by logic and memory manufacturers, with equipment designed to support advanced-node patterning, 3D NAND and other emerging device architectures.

Further Reading

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