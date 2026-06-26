Signal Advisors Wealth LLC Boosts Holdings in ExxonMobil Corporation $XOM

Signal Advisors Wealth LLC increased its position in ExxonMobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM - Free Report) by 25.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,614 shares of the oil and gas company's stock after purchasing an additional 13,052 shares during the period. ExxonMobil makes up approximately 0.8% of Signal Advisors Wealth LLC's holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC's holdings in ExxonMobil were worth $10,962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of ExxonMobil in the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,625,063,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in ExxonMobil by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 38,728,643 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $4,366,655,000 after acquiring an additional 2,660,910 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in ExxonMobil by 218.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,380,899 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $155,696,000 after acquiring an additional 2,546,791 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in ExxonMobil by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 15,997,332 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $1,925,119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,465,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in ExxonMobil by 334.4% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,062,497 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $368,541,000 after purchasing an additional 2,357,467 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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ExxonMobil Trading Up 0.4%

ExxonMobil stock opened at $137.40 on Friday. ExxonMobil Corporation has a 52-week low of $105.53 and a 52-week high of $176.41. The company has a market cap of $569.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.01.

ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $83.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $81.13 billion. ExxonMobil had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.76 EPS. Analysts predict that ExxonMobil Corporation will post 11.86 EPS for the current year.

ExxonMobil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. ExxonMobil's dividend payout ratio is currently 69.48%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

XOM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on ExxonMobil from $195.00 to $182.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on ExxonMobil from $186.00 to $182.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. TD Cowen reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of ExxonMobil in a report on Monday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on ExxonMobil from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of ExxonMobil from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $165.70.

View Our Latest Analysis on XOM

About ExxonMobil

ExxonMobil Corporation NYSE: XOM is an integrated oil and gas company engaged in the exploration, production, refining, distribution and marketing of petroleum products and the manufacture and sale of petrochemicals. Its operations span the full energy value chain, including upstream exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas; midstream transportation and storage; and downstream refining, product distribution and retail. The company also produces a broad range of chemical products for industrial and consumer applications.

ExxonMobil markets fuels and lubricants under well-known brands such as Exxon, Mobil and Esso, and its Mobil 1 motor oil is a prominent consumer product.

See Also

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