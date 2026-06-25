Signal Advisors Wealth LLC Sells 13,615 Shares of Walmart Inc. $WMT

Signal Advisors Wealth LLC trimmed its stake in Walmart Inc. (NASDAQ:WMT - Free Report) by 13.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 90,786 shares of the retailer's stock after selling 13,615 shares during the period. Walmart accounts for approximately 0.8% of Signal Advisors Wealth LLC's holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC's holdings in Walmart were worth $11,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Group LLC increased its position in Walmart by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 9,636 shares of the retailer's stock worth $1,074,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 27,220 shares of the retailer's stock worth $3,033,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Advocacy Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,392 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,561 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Capstone Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Capstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,955 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. 26.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Walmart News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Walmart this week:

Positive Sentiment: Walmart plans to acquire Vibe.co to make connected-TV advertising more accessible for smaller advertisers and marketplace sellers, a move that could boost retail media revenue and deepen monetization of Walmart Connect. Article Title

Walmart plans to acquire Vibe.co to make connected-TV advertising more accessible for smaller advertisers and marketplace sellers, a move that could boost retail media revenue and deepen monetization of Walmart Connect. Positive Sentiment: Shapermint’s expansion into 1,600 additional Walmart stores highlights continued strength in Walmart’s physical retail reach and its ability to attract growing consumer brands. Article Title

Shapermint’s expansion into 1,600 additional Walmart stores highlights continued strength in Walmart’s physical retail reach and its ability to attract growing consumer brands. Positive Sentiment: Walmart’s long-term nuclear power deal with Constellation supports lower-carbon, reliable energy for logistics operations and signals a broader push to secure cost-stable power for its supply chain. Article Title

Walmart’s long-term nuclear power deal with Constellation supports lower-carbon, reliable energy for logistics operations and signals a broader push to secure cost-stable power for its supply chain. Neutral Sentiment: EVP Christopher James Nicholas sold 2,900 shares under a pre-arranged trading plan, which is routine and appears limited relative to his overall holdings. Article Title

EVP Christopher James Nicholas sold 2,900 shares under a pre-arranged trading plan, which is routine and appears limited relative to his overall holdings. Neutral Sentiment: Walmart-backed Flipkart’s quick-commerce expansion in India adds to the company’s international growth narrative, but it is an indirect catalyst for WMT shares. Article Title

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Latriece Watkins sold 11,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.97, for a total value of $1,308,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 120,203 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $14,300,550.91. This trade represents a 8.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 1,385 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.83, for a total transaction of $165,964.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 633,784 shares in the company, valued at $75,946,336.72. This represents a 0.22% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 100,730 shares of company stock valued at $12,444,624 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company's stock.

Walmart Stock Down 0.3%

NASDAQ WMT opened at $119.04 on Thursday. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $94.23 and a 12 month high of $135.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $947.30 billion, a PE ratio of 41.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.59. The stock's 50 day moving average is $124.11 and its 200 day moving average is $122.21.

Walmart (NASDAQ:WMT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The retailer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.66. The business had revenue of $177.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.84 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 21.25%. The company's revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. Walmart has set its FY 2027 guidance at 2.750-2.850 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.720-0.740 EPS. Research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research restated an "outperform" rating and set a $137.00 target price (up from $135.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. BNP Paribas Exane reduced their price objective on shares of Walmart from $147.00 to $146.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "outperform" rating and set a $137.00 price objective (down from $140.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen restated a "buy" rating and set a $150.00 target price (up from $145.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-one have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walmart has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $138.85.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Walmart

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart is a multinational retail corporation that operates a broad portfolio of store formats and digital services. Its core business includes large-format supercenters, discount department stores, neighborhood grocery stores and a membership warehouse chain, Sam’s Club. The company’s merchandising mix covers groceries, household goods, apparel, electronics and pharmacy services, supplemented by private-label products and category-specific offerings. Walmart pairs its physical store network with online platforms and mobile applications to provide omnichannel shopping, fulfillment and delivery options for consumers and businesses.

The company was founded by Sam Walton, who opened the first store in Rogers, Arkansas in 1962; it is headquartered in Bentonville, Arkansas.

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