Signal Advisors Wealth LLC Sells 16,246 Shares of Lowe's Companies, Inc. $LOW

Signal Advisors Wealth LLC trimmed its stake in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW - Free Report) by 94.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 907 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock after selling 16,246 shares during the period. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC's holdings in Lowe's Companies were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LOW. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Lowe's Companies by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 630,956 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $152,161,000 after buying an additional 21,119 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Lowe's Companies by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 446,441 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $107,664,000 after acquiring an additional 25,609 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Lowe's Companies by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 207,797 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $50,112,000 after purchasing an additional 17,225 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lowe's Companies by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 993,332 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $239,552,000 after purchasing an additional 22,175 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lowe's Companies by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 178,881 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $43,139,000 after purchasing an additional 19,096 shares in the last quarter. 74.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on LOW. Raymond James Financial cut Lowe's Companies from a "market perform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Argus boosted their price target on Lowe's Companies from $286.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Lowe's Companies from $292.00 to $277.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Lowe's Companies from $325.00 to $279.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Lowe's Companies from $320.00 to $270.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Twenty-three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $264.57.

Read Our Latest Analysis on LOW

Insider Transactions at Lowe's Companies

In related news, EVP Janice Dupre sold 14,150 shares of Lowe's Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.90, for a total value of $3,139,885.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 39,785 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,828,291.50. This trade represents a 26.24% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Juliette Williams Pryor sold 9,330 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.81, for a total transaction of $2,097,477.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 16,142 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,628,883.02. This trade represents a 36.63% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 25,980 shares of company stock valued at $5,796,937 over the last ninety days. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lowe's Companies Price Performance

Shares of LOW opened at $222.42 on Friday. Lowe's Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $203.40 and a one year high of $293.06. The company has a market cap of $124.71 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $224.26 and a 200-day moving average of $244.57.

Lowe's Companies (NYSE:LOW - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $23.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.98 billion. Lowe's Companies had a negative return on equity of 67.96% and a net margin of 7.51%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.92 EPS. Lowe's Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.250-12.750 EPS. Analysts expect that Lowe's Companies, Inc. will post 12.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lowe's Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 22nd. This is a positive change from Lowe's Companies's previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. Lowe's Companies's payout ratio is currently 40.57%.

Lowe's Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and digital channels serving both do-it-yourself homeowners and professional contractors. The company offers a broad assortment of products including building materials, lumber, appliances, tools and hardware, plumbing and electrical supplies, paint, flooring, kitchen and bath fixtures, outdoor and garden products, and home decor. Lowe's also provides a range of services such as installation, home improvement financing, tool and equipment rental, and contractor-focused sales programs.

Operations are centered on a nationwide brick-and-mortar store network supported by distribution centers and an e-commerce platform that enables online ordering, delivery and in-store pickup.

See Also

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