Signal Advisors Wealth LLC Sells 6,716 Shares of Elevance Health, Inc. $ELV

Signal Advisors Wealth LLC lowered its stake in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV - Free Report) by 88.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 889 shares of the company's stock after selling 6,716 shares during the quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC's holdings in Elevance Health were worth $260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in Elevance Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. ORG Partners LLC increased its stake in Elevance Health by 120.4% in the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 108 shares of the company's stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Dorato Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 89.24% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $411.00 to $476.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $395.00 to $391.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $352.00 to $404.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Evercore restated a "hold" rating on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $400.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Elevance Health currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $416.11.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Elevance Health

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 151 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.77, for a total transaction of $60,667.27. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 10,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,312,599.18. This represents a 1.39% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.34% of the company's stock.

Elevance Health Stock Performance

NYSE:ELV opened at $394.86 on Friday. The stock's fifty day moving average is $383.03 and its 200 day moving average is $349.01. Elevance Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $273.71 and a fifty-two week high of $426.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.75 billion, a PE ratio of 16.80, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $12.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.74 by $1.84. Elevance Health had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 15.58%. The company had revenue of $49.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $11.97 earnings per share. Elevance Health's quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Elevance Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 19.850- EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 26.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $1.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 10th. This represents a $6.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. Elevance Health's payout ratio is currently 29.26%.

Elevance Health Company Profile

Elevance Health, Inc NYSE: ELV is a large U.S.-based health benefits company that provides a broad range of health insurance products and related services. Headquartered in Indianapolis, the company rebranded from Anthem, Inc to Elevance Health in 2022 while continuing to operate consumer-facing health plans under established state and national brands. Gail Boudreaux serves as chief executive officer and president, leading the company's strategic focus on integrated health care and benefit delivery.

Elevance's core activities include offering medical and specialty health plans for individuals, employers and government programs, including Medicare and Medicaid managed-care products.

Further Reading

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