Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 185,180 Vistra Corp. $VST

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 185,180 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $29,875,000. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Vistra as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vistra by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 1,787 shares of the company's stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Vistra by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 916 shares of the company's stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vistra by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 7,045 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,380,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vistra by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,275 shares of the company's stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Vistra by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 365 shares of the company's stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 90.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Vistra from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $212.00 price target on shares of Vistra in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Vistra from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $241.00 price target on shares of Vistra in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price target on Vistra from $253.00 to $230.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vistra currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $233.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Vistra

Insider Transactions at Vistra

In related news, EVP Stephanie Zapata Moore sold 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.31, for a total value of $1,603,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 114,409 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $18,340,906.79. This represents a 8.04% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company's stock.

Vistra Stock Performance

Shares of Vistra stock opened at $149.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $50.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.98, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.43. The firm's 50-day moving average is $154.54 and its 200 day moving average is $163.12. Vistra Corp. has a 1 year low of $132.66 and a 1 year high of $219.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.51, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Vistra (NYSE:VST - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.32 by $1.55. The company had revenue of $5.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.22 billion. Vistra had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 105.64%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vistra Corp. will post 9.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 22nd will be given a $0.229 dividend. This is a boost from Vistra's previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. Vistra's payout ratio is currently 15.24%.

Vistra Company Profile

Vistra NYSE: VST is an integrated power company that develops, owns and operates electricity generation and retail businesses in the United States. The company's operations span wholesale power production—through a diversified fleet of thermal and lower‑carbon generation assets—and retail electricity supply to residential, commercial and industrial customers. Vistra serves organized wholesale markets and competitive retail markets, with a notable presence in Texas and other regional U.S. power markets.

Vistra's core activities include the ownership and operation of generation facilities, the commercial dispatch and optimization of those assets into wholesale markets, and the sale of electricity and related services to end-use customers through its retail brands.

Further Reading

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