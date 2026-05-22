Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Has $30.45 Million Stock Position in Coinbase Global, Inc. $COIN

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 19.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 134,644 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange's stock after selling 31,512 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC's holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $30,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. West Family Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,029 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange's stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange's stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 760 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange's stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,284 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange's stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,913 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange's stock valued at $983,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.84% of the company's stock.

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Coinbase Global News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Coinbase Global this week:

Coinbase Global Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of Coinbase Global stock opened at $193.56 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $190.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $216.96. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 1 year low of $139.36 and a 1 year high of $444.64. The company has a market capitalization of $51.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.77, a P/E/G ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 3.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.34.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($1.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($1.55). Coinbase Global had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 4.06%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was down 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $230.00 to $220.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $227.00 to $224.00 in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $267.00 to $260.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Coinbase Global currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $252.20.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Coinbase Global

Insider Transactions at Coinbase Global

In other Coinbase Global news, CFO Alesia J. Haas sold 10,020 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $2,004,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 377,201 shares of the company's stock, valued at $75,440,200. This trade represents a 2.59% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders sold 29,990 shares of company stock worth $6,013,920. Company insiders own 16.66% of the company's stock.

Coinbase Global Profile

Coinbase Global, Inc is a U.S.-based company that operates one of the largest cryptocurrency exchange platforms. Founded in 2012 by Brian Armstrong and Fred Ehrsam and headquartered in San Francisco, Coinbase provides technology and infrastructure to buy, sell, store and use a broad range of digital assets. The company became a public company through a direct listing on the NASDAQ in April 2021 and offers services tailored to both retail and institutional customers.

Coinbase's product portfolio includes its consumer trading platform, a self-custody mobile wallet, and institutional services such as custody, prime brokerage and execution tools.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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