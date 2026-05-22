Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Sells 30,049 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. $MU

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU - Free Report) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 386,687 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after selling 30,049 shares during the period. Micron Technology accounts for approximately 2.2% of Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC's holdings in Micron Technology were worth $110,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MU. REAP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. High Note Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 65.4% during the fourth quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 86 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 295.8% during the fourth quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 95 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 4,800.0% during the fourth quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 98 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Micron Technology by 91.2% during the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 109 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.84% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at Micron Technology

In other Micron Technology news, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 2,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $787.03, for a total transaction of $1,574,060.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 17,139 shares of the company's stock, valued at $13,488,907.17. The trade was a 10.45% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 40,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.39, for a total value of $13,895,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 125,737 shares in the company, valued at $43,679,776.43. This trade represents a 24.13% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 106,000 shares of company stock worth $47,032,460. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Micron Technology Price Performance

MU stock opened at $762.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.93 and a 12 month high of $818.67. The firm has a market cap of $859.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.98 and a beta of 1.91. The company's 50-day moving average price is $505.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $385.66.

Micron Technology Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 30th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. This is an increase from Micron Technology's previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Micron Technology's dividend payout ratio is presently 2.83%.

Key Micron Technology News

Here are the key news stories impacting Micron Technology this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Micron Technology to $800.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $470.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $450.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $518.47.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Micron Technology

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

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