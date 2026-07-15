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Signet Financial Management LLC Buys 11,002 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. $EOG

Written by MarketBeat
July 15, 2026
EOG Resources logo with Energy background
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Key Points

  • Signet Financial Management LLC boosted its EOG Resources stake by 62.7% in Q1, buying 11,002 additional shares and bringing its total to 28,539 shares worth about $4.13 million.
  • Wall Street sentiment is mixed but constructive: EOG has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy with an average target price of $155.04, while recent analyst moves included both target cuts and increases.
  • EOG reported solid quarterly results, with earnings of $3.41 per share and revenue of $6.92 billion, both topping estimates; the company also announced a $1.02 quarterly dividend yielding about 3.0%.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in August.

Signet Financial Management LLC increased its position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG - Free Report) by 62.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,539 shares of the energy exploration company's stock after purchasing an additional 11,002 shares during the quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC's holdings in EOG Resources were worth $4,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EOG. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 225.5% during the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 179 shares of the energy exploration company's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Financial Life Planners bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Acumen Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Prosperity Bancshares Inc bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new stake in EOG Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 89.91% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on EOG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $148.00 to $142.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $144.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $138.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $167.00 to $155.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $160.00 to $156.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and sixteen have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $155.04.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on EOG Resources

EOG Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EOG opened at $138.10 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $135.51 and a 200 day moving average of $127.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $73.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 0.25. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.59 and a 12 month high of $151.87.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $3.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.23 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 23.01% and a return on equity of 19.25%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.87 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 16.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 17th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 17th. EOG Resources's dividend payout ratio is currently 40.16%.

About EOG Resources

(Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc NYSE: EOG is an independent exploration and production company headquartered in Houston, Texas. Tracing its corporate origins to Enron Oil & Gas Company in the late 1990s, the company established itself as a stand‑alone E&P operator and has grown into one of the largest U.S. upstream producers. EOG focuses on the exploration, development and production of crude oil, condensate, natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

As an upstream-focused company, EOG's core activities include geologic and geophysical exploration, drilling and completion of wells, reservoir development, and the marketing of hydrocarbon production.

Featured Articles

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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