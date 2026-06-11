Signet Private Wealth LLC Acquires New Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO

Signet Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 9,552 shares of the network equipment provider's stock, valued at approximately $736,000.

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A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CSCO. Norges Bank bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $4,473,272,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 110.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 18,406,442 shares of the network equipment provider's stock worth $1,259,369,000 after buying an additional 9,648,265 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 50,320,905 shares of the network equipment provider's stock valued at $3,876,219,000 after buying an additional 7,679,422 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 19.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 33,748,414 shares of the network equipment provider's stock valued at $2,309,066,000 after buying an additional 5,498,375 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 10.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 53,612,720 shares of the network equipment provider's stock valued at $3,668,182,000 after buying an additional 5,081,469 shares in the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Headlines Impacting Cisco Systems

Here are the key news stories impacting Cisco Systems this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CSCO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a "buy" rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. New Street Research raised their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $82.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. HSBC raised shares of Cisco Systems from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $76.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $95.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $120.18.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CSCO

Cisco Systems Trading Down 1.3%

NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $118.80 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $468.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.01. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.87 and a 1-year high of $130.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 28.44% and a net margin of 20.14%.The firm had revenue of $15.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Cisco Systems has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.160-1.180 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.270-4.290 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 6th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Cisco Systems's payout ratio is currently 54.55%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Jeetendra I. Patel sold 7,169 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.28, for a total value of $840,780.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 246,737 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $28,937,315.36. This trade represents a 2.82% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Oliver Tuszik sold 2,761 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.61, for a total transaction of $316,438.21. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 180,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,730,312.97. The trade was a 1.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 49,029 shares of company stock worth $5,382,699 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.01% of the company's stock.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc is a global technology company that designs, manufactures and sells networking hardware, software and telecommunications equipment. Its core business focuses on enabling enterprise and service-provider networks through products such as routers, switches, network security appliances and wireless systems. Over time Cisco has broadened its portfolio to emphasize software-defined networking, cybersecurity, cloud infrastructure and edge computing solutions that help organizations build and manage modern IT environments.

In addition to hardware, Cisco offers a growing range of software platforms and subscription services for network management, security, analytics and collaboration.

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