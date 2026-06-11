Signet Private Wealth LLC Invests $1.15 Million in Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Signet Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,888 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock, valued at approximately $1,148,000. Oracle comprises 1.1% of Signet Private Wealth LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position.

Get Oracle alerts: Sign Up

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Oracle by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,543 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Everest Management Corp. increased its position in shares of Oracle by 0.9% during the third quarter. Everest Management Corp. now owns 5,265 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $1,481,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Oracle by 0.5% during the third quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,627 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $2,708,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.0% during the third quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 4,988 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $1,403,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 76.9% during the third quarter. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 115 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.44% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Oracle news, EVP Stuart Levey sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.19, for a total transaction of $2,642,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 3,429 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $604,155.51. This represents a 81.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Corporate insiders own 40.90% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting Oracle

Here are the key news stories impacting Oracle this week:

Oracle Stock Down 2.3%

Oracle stock opened at $201.04 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $183.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $177.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. The firm has a market cap of $578.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.65. Oracle Corporation has a twelve month low of $134.57 and a twelve month high of $345.72.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $19.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.10 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 62.70% and a net margin of 25.30%.The business's revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.70 EPS. Oracle has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 1.720-1.760 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 8.050-8.050 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Oracle Corporation will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 10th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. Oracle's payout ratio is currently 35.91%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ORCL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Oracle from $240.00 to $210.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on Oracle from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Citigroup increased their price target on Oracle from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on Oracle from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $273.08.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Oracle

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle's product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Oracle, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Oracle wasn't on the list.

While Oracle currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here