Signet Private Wealth LLC Makes New $758,000 Investment in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM

Signet Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,496 shares of the semiconductor company's stock, valued at approximately $758,000.

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A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TSM. Life Cycle Investment Partners Ltd purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $495,163,000. SurgoCap Partners LP purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $360,443,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 66.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,215,353 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $976,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281,648 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 94.3% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,264,367 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $688,118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Danica Pension Livsforsikringsaktieselskab purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $232,924,000. 16.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

In related news, VP Tzu-Sou Chuang sold 200,000 shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.83, for a total value of $13,966,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 2,495,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $174,237,371.95. This trade represents a 7.42% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Bor-Zen Tien bought 2,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $69.91 per share, with a total value of $139,820.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president directly owned 11,051 shares in the company, valued at $772,575.41. The trade was a 22.10% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders purchased a total of 3,496 shares of company stock valued at $229,407 in the last quarter. 1.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Down 4.5%

Shares of NYSE TSM opened at $408.51 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $393.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $351.18. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.31. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a 1 year low of $206.20 and a 1 year high of $450.16.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $30.65 billion during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 46.97% and a return on equity of 36.81%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 15.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be issued a $1.1136 dividend. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 16th. This represents a $4.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's payout ratio is 25.04%.

Key Stories Impacting Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Here are the key news stories impacting Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing this week:

Positive Sentiment: TSMC reported May revenue of NT$416.98 billion, up about 30% year over year, reinforcing that demand tied to AI and high-performance computing remains strong. Management also indicated sales are tracking toward the company’s second-quarter target. Article Title

TSMC reported May revenue of NT$416.98 billion, up about 30% year over year, reinforcing that demand tied to AI and high-performance computing remains strong. Management also indicated sales are tracking toward the company’s second-quarter target. Positive Sentiment: Commentary this week continued to highlight TSMC as a key AI beneficiary, with articles pointing to strong demand for advanced chipmaking and packaging as its 2nm roadmap progresses. Article Title

Commentary this week continued to highlight TSMC as a key AI beneficiary, with articles pointing to strong demand for advanced chipmaking and packaging as its 2nm roadmap progresses. Positive Sentiment: CEO Che-Chia Wei disclosed a small open-market purchase of TSM shares, a modest signal of management confidence. Article Title

CEO Che-Chia Wei disclosed a small open-market purchase of TSM shares, a modest signal of management confidence. Neutral Sentiment: Some market coverage noted that TSMC’s strong revenue growth was not enough to fully offset broader semiconductor weakness and a sector-wide risk-off mood. Article Title

Some market coverage noted that TSMC’s strong revenue growth was not enough to fully offset broader semiconductor weakness and a sector-wide risk-off mood. Neutral Sentiment: Investors are also debating TSMC’s valuation versus its AI-driven growth, suggesting the stock may need continued execution to justify further upside. Article Title

Investors are also debating TSMC’s valuation versus its AI-driven growth, suggesting the stock may need continued execution to justify further upside. Negative Sentiment: Taiwan is considering tighter export controls on advanced AI chips to China, which could limit some of TSMC’s future sales opportunities and raise regulatory uncertainty. Article Title

Taiwan is considering tighter export controls on advanced AI chips to China, which could limit some of TSMC’s future sales opportunities and raise regulatory uncertainty. Negative Sentiment: U.S. lawmakers are pushing for stricter rules on contract chipmakers serving Chinese firms’ overseas units, adding another export-control headwind for TSMC. Article Title

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TSM shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $410.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Sunday, March 22nd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a "buy" rating and set a $450.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Friday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $404.29.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TSM

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is a leading pure-play semiconductor foundry that provides wafer fabrication and related services to the global semiconductor industry. Founded in 1987 by Morris Chang and headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan, TSMC manufactures integrated circuits on behalf of fabless and integrated device manufacturers, offering contract chip production across a broad set of technologies and products.

TSMC's service offering covers logic and mixed-signal process technologies, specialty processes for radio-frequency, power management and embedded memory, and advanced nodes used in mobile, high-performance computing and AI applications.

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