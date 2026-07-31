Silicon Valley Capital Partners Lowers Holdings in Bank of America Corporation $BAC

Silicon Valley Capital Partners reduced its stake in shares of Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC - Free Report) by 26.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 212,293 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 76,845 shares during the period. Bank of America makes up approximately 1.0% of Silicon Valley Capital Partners' portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Silicon Valley Capital Partners' holdings in Bank of America were worth $10,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth about $4,774,210,000. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth about $2,357,461,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its position in Bank of America by 640.5% during the third quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 46,516,728 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $2,399,798,000 after acquiring an additional 40,235,201 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Bank of America by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 651,076,825 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $35,809,225,000 after acquiring an additional 23,351,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cardano Risk Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 914.5% in the fourth quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. now owns 25,095,260 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,380,239,000 after acquiring an additional 22,621,546 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.71% of the company's stock.

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Bank of America Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of BAC stock opened at $61.76 on Friday. Bank of America Corporation has a 1-year low of $44.75 and a 1-year high of $62.99. The company has a market cap of $438.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.16, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.49.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $31.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $30.78 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 17.56% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bank of America Corporation will post 4.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. This is a positive change from Bank of America's previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 4th. Bank of America's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.69%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Geoffrey S. Greener sold 126,756 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total transaction of $6,719,335.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 1,373,397 shares of the company's stock, valued at $72,803,774.97. The trade was a 8.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BAC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Argus set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Autonomous Res dropped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $62.00 to $54.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Twenty-one analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $64.00.

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About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation is a multinational financial services company headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. It provides a broad array of banking, investment, asset management and related financial and risk management products and services to individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, large corporations, governments and institutional investors. The firm operates through consumer banking, global wealth and investment management, global banking and markets businesses, offering capabilities across lending, deposits, payments, advisory and capital markets.

Its consumer-facing offerings include checking and savings accounts, mortgages, home equity lending, auto loans, credit cards and small business banking, supported by a nationwide branch network and digital channels.

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