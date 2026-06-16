Silvant Capital Management LLC Has $11.69 Million Holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. $MPWR

Silvant Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR - Free Report) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,895 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Silvant Capital Management LLC's holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $11,688,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MPWR. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 635 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 3.1% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 5,325 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $3,088,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 3.5% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 9,383 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $6,863,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 35.2% during the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 35,789 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $26,175,000 after acquiring an additional 9,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P bought a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the second quarter worth $347,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

MPWR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $1,500.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Friday, May 1st. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $1,550.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Truist Financial set a $1,805.00 price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $1,300.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $1,599.17.

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Monolithic Power Systems Stock Up 4.8%

MPWR opened at $1,652.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $81.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.13, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.69. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $671.18 and a twelve month high of $1,714.09. The company's 50-day moving average price is $1,520.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,215.52.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported $5.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.90 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $804.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $781.93 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 22.84% and a return on equity of 19.58%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 20.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Monolithic Power Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. Monolithic Power Systems's dividend payout ratio is presently 57.68%.

Insider Activity at Monolithic Power Systems

In related news, Director Eileen Wynne sold 335 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,582.68, for a total transaction of $530,197.80. Following the sale, the director directly owned 1,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,593,758.76. This represents a 24.96% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Saria Tseng sold 7,565 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,700.00, for a total transaction of $12,860,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 144,218 shares in the company, valued at $245,170,600. The trade was a 4.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 113,073 shares of company stock worth $160,875,958 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.60% of the company's stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems NASDAQ: MPWR is a fabless semiconductor company that designs and supplies high-performance power management solutions for a broad range of electronic systems. Founded in 1997 and headquartered in Kirkland, Washington, the company focuses on analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits that convert, regulate and monitor electrical power with an emphasis on efficiency, integration and power density.

MPS's product portfolio includes DC‑DC switching regulators, power modules, power management ICs (PMICs), LED drivers, battery-management ICs, motor drivers, and AC‑DC power solutions.

Further Reading

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