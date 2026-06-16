Silvant Capital Management LLC Invests $3.41 Million in Insmed, Inc. $INSM

Silvant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Insmed, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSM - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 19,584 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock, valued at approximately $3,408,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of INSM. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in Insmed by 49.0% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,937,683 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $711,076,000 after buying an additional 1,623,342 shares during the last quarter. Atika Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Insmed in the 3rd quarter valued at $13,681,000. iA Global Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Insmed by 15,973.5% in the 4th quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,682 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $4,644,000 after buying an additional 26,516 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new position in Insmed in the 4th quarter valued at $3,492,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Insmed in the 4th quarter valued at $8,702,000.

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Insmed Trading Down 0.4%

NASDAQ:INSM opened at $97.46 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.12 billion, a PE ratio of -16.95 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 4.10, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Insmed, Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.39 and a 52-week high of $212.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.13.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.14. Insmed had a negative net margin of 144.44% and a negative return on equity of 130.11%. The firm had revenue of $305.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.42) EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 229.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Insmed, Inc. will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

INSM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Insmed in a research report on Monday, March 16th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $228.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Insmed from $211.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Insmed in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Insmed from $231.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Insmed from $180.00 to $179.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $212.50.

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Insider Activity

In related news, COO Roger Adsett sold 88,060 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.63, for a total value of $14,497,317.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 106,810 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $17,584,130.30. The trade was a 45.19% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William Lewis sold 10,699 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.97, for a total transaction of $1,540,335.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 301,185 shares of the company's stock, valued at $43,361,604.45. The trade was a 3.43% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 160,482 shares of company stock worth $24,438,193. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company's stock.

About Insmed

Insmed Incorporated is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing therapies for patients with rare and serious diseases, with a particular emphasis on difficult-to-treat pulmonary infections. Headquartered in Bridgewater, New Jersey, the company concentrates its research and development efforts on targeted drug delivery technologies and novel formulations intended to improve clinical outcomes for patients who have limited treatment options.

The company's principal marketed product is ARIKAYCE (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), an inhaled liposomal formulation of the antibiotic amikacin that is approved by the U.S.

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