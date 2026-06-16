Silvant Capital Management LLC Sells 10,486 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. $AMAT

Silvant Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT - Free Report) by 38.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,589 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider's stock after selling 10,486 shares during the quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC's holdings in Applied Materials were worth $4,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Financial Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wilkerson Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 48.7% during the 4th quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 116 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider's stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional investors own 80.56% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on AMAT shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Applied Materials from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 23rd. Zacks Research lowered shares of Applied Materials from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $390.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $415.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Twenty-seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Applied Materials has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $483.03.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Applied Materials

Applied Materials Stock Up 3.3%

NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $585.78 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $465.09 billion, a PE ratio of 55.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.67. Applied Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.46 and a twelve month high of $599.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company's 50 day moving average is $431.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $355.90.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $7.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.68 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 29.31% and a return on equity of 36.97%. Applied Materials's revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.39 EPS. Applied Materials has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.160-3.560 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 12.1 EPS for the current year.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 20th. Applied Materials's dividend payout ratio is 19.91%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Applied Materials

In other news, Director Judy Bruner sold 1,128 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $507,600.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 26,544 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,944,800. This represents a 4.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Adam Sanders sold 268 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.22, for a total transaction of $116,370.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 4,280 shares in the company, valued at $1,858,461.60. This trade represents a 5.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 53,896 shares of company stock valued at $27,135,121 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.30% of the company's stock.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc is a U.S.-based supplier of equipment, services and software used to manufacture semiconductor chips, flat panel displays and other advanced materials. Headquartered in Santa Clara, California, the company designs and sells capital equipment and related technologies that enable production of integrated circuits, display panels and materials used across the electronics supply chain.

Applied Materials' offerings include process equipment and factory software that support critical steps in device fabrication, such as deposition, etch, implantation, inspection and metrology, as well as systems for packaging and advanced heterogeneous integration.

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