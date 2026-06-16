Silvant Capital Management LLC Sells 26,995 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR

Silvant Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR - Free Report) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 246,694 shares of the company's stock after selling 26,995 shares during the quarter. Palantir Technologies comprises approximately 1.5% of Silvant Capital Management LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Silvant Capital Management LLC's holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $43,850,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Palantir Technologies alerts: Sign Up

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PLTR. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $450,000. Bison Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 17,130 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 4,667 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 38.0% during the first quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 17,147 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,447,000 after acquiring an additional 4,722 shares in the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 36.8% during the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 6,294 shares of the company's stock valued at $858,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vivaldi Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the second quarter valued at $315,000. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Benchmark assumed coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set a "hold" rating on the stock. Wolfe Research raised Palantir Technologies from an "underperform" rating to a "peer perform" rating in a research report on Tuesday. DZ Bank assumed coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. They set a "buy" rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an "underperform" rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and set a $138.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $192.76.

Get Our Latest Report on Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PLTR opened at $134.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $322.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 151.36, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.53. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $139.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $153.49. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $122.68 and a 52-week high of $207.52.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.54 billion. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 28.34% and a net margin of 43.67%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 84.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Key Headlines Impacting Palantir Technologies

Here are the key news stories impacting Palantir Technologies this week:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider David A. Glazer sold 17,128 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total value of $2,330,093.12. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 375,242 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $51,047,921.68. This trade represents a 4.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 319,934 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total value of $43,523,821.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 592 shares in the company, valued at $80,535.68. The trade was a 99.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last three months, insiders sold 927,270 shares of company stock valued at $126,197,785. 9.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies is a software company that develops data integration, analytics and operational decision-making platforms for government and commercial customers. Founded in 2003 by a team that included Alex Karp and Peter Thiel, Palantir has grown into a provider of enterprise-scale software designed to help organizations integrate disparate data sources, build analytic models and drive operational workflows. The company went public in 2020 and continues to position its products around large, complex data projects where security, provenance and real-time collaboration are important.

Palantir's product portfolio centers on a small number of core platforms.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Palantir Technologies, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Palantir Technologies wasn't on the list.

While Palantir Technologies currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here