Silver Grove Financial Group Inc. Acquires New Position in Analog Devices, Inc. $ADI

Silver Grove Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,461 shares of the semiconductor company's stock, valued at approximately $667,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ADI. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,215,516,000. Amundi increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 44.8% in the third quarter. Amundi now owns 6,215,129 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,507,740,000 after buying an additional 1,922,302 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 29.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 4,829,931 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,186,714,000 after buying an additional 1,091,004 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 3,456.2% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,059,726 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $287,398,000 after buying an additional 1,029,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 47.5% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 1,802,338 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $428,992,000 after buying an additional 580,546 shares during the last quarter. 86.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Analog Devices alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $475.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Analog Devices from $410.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Bank of America upped their target price on Analog Devices from $425.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Analog Devices from $250.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $450.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $432.71.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ADI

Analog Devices Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADI opened at $416.00 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $395.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $337.71. The company has a market cap of $202.63 billion, a PE ratio of 61.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.18. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $218.37 and a 12-month high of $439.70.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 26.01%.The business's revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.85 earnings per share. Analog Devices has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.150-3.450 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 12.41 EPS for the current year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Analog Devices's payout ratio is currently 65.38%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Martin Cotter sold 17,594 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.00, for a total transaction of $7,354,292.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 56,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,546,776. The trade was a 23.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ray Stata sold 1,432 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.83, for a total value of $573,988.56. Following the transaction, the director owned 120,175 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $48,169,745.25. This represents a 1.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 101,442 shares of company stock valued at $40,422,954. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company's stock.

Analog Devices News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Analog Devices this week:

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc NASDAQ: ADI is a multinational semiconductor company that designs, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of analog, mixed-signal and digital signal processing integrated circuits. Founded in 1965 by Ray Stata and Matthew Lorber, the company has grown into a leading supplier of components that convert, condition and process real-world signals for electronic systems. Analog Devices is headquartered in Massachusetts and serves customers around the world across multiple end markets.

The company's product lineup includes data converters (ADCs and DACs), amplifiers, power management ICs, radio-frequency (RF) and microwave components, sensors and MEMS devices, signal chain and isolation products, timing and clocking solutions, and embedded processors and software for system-level design.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Analog Devices, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Analog Devices wasn't on the list.

While Analog Devices currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here