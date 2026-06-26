Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Has $1.48 Million Stake in Lam Research Corporation $LRCX

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated grew its holdings in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX - Free Report) by 93.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,927 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after acquiring an additional 3,354 shares during the quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated's holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the first quarter worth $26,000. PMV Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Bayban acquired a new position in Lam Research in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Mcguire Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 84.61% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Neil J. Fernandes sold 7,659 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.60, for a total value of $2,371,226.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 58,470 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $18,102,312. This trade represents a 11.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Eric Brandt sold 54,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.80, for a total transaction of $19,118,600.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 199,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,881,114. The trade was a 21.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 86,339 shares of company stock valued at $27,680,267. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LRCX has been the topic of a number of research reports. B. Riley Financial boosted their price target on Lam Research from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. BNP Paribas Exane increased their price objective on Lam Research from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Zacks Research lowered Lam Research from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Lam Research from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on Lam Research from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Twenty-eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $334.43.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on LRCX

Key Lam Research News

Here are the key news stories impacting Lam Research this week:

Lam Research Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX opened at $401.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $502.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.82, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $311.62 and a 200-day moving average of $248.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Lam Research Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $90.93 and a fifty-two week high of $409.75.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.11. Lam Research had a return on equity of 66.21% and a net margin of 30.94%.The business had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. Lam Research's revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. Lam Research has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.800 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lam Research Corporation will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 17th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Lam Research's dividend payout ratio is currently 19.62%.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation NASDAQ: LRCX is a global supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. Founded in 1980 by David K. Lam and headquartered in Fremont, California, the company develops and manufactures systems used in multiple stages of semiconductor device production, including thin film deposition, plasma etch, wafer cleaning and related process modules and automation.

Lam's product portfolio covers core process technologies employed by logic and memory manufacturers, with equipment designed to support advanced-node patterning, 3D NAND and other emerging device architectures.

Further Reading

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