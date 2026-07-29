Simmons First National Corporation $SFNC Stock Position Reduced by Rhino Investment Partners Inc

Rhino Investment Partners Inc lessened its stake in Simmons First National Corporation (NASDAQ:SFNC - Free Report) by 46.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 726,883 shares of the bank's stock after selling 642,196 shares during the quarter. Simmons First National accounts for about 3.9% of Rhino Investment Partners Inc's holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Rhino Investment Partners Inc owned approximately 0.50% of Simmons First National worth $14,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Simmons First National by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,471,523 shares of the bank's stock valued at $310,488,000 after acquiring an additional 51,914 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Simmons First National by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,569,943 shares of the bank's stock worth $144,223,000 after acquiring an additional 389,634 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Simmons First National by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,814,476 shares of the bank's stock worth $128,453,000 after acquiring an additional 70,486 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Simmons First National by 2.1% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,508,330 shares of the bank's stock worth $86,425,000 after acquiring an additional 91,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Simmons First National by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,558,574 shares of the bank's stock valued at $67,090,000 after purchasing an additional 53,994 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.58% of the company's stock.

Simmons First National Stock Up 2.2%

Simmons First National stock opened at $23.48 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Simmons First National Corporation has a 1-year low of $17.00 and a 1-year high of $23.91. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $22.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.01. The company has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.28 and a beta of 0.90.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $248.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.98 million. Simmons First National had a positive return on equity of 8.32% and a negative net margin of 24.64%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Simmons First National Corporation will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Simmons First National Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were given a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.7%. Simmons First National's payout ratio is currently -33.99%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Simmons First National from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Simmons First National in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. National Bank Financial set a $25.00 price target on Simmons First National in a report on Monday, July 20th. Stephens lifted their price target on Simmons First National from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Simmons First National in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $24.50.

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Simmons First National Profile

Simmons First National Corporation NASDAQ: SFNC is a bank holding company headquartered in Pine Bluff, Arkansas. Through its primary operating subsidiary, Simmons Bank, the company maintains a network of more than 200 branches across Arkansas, Tennessee, Missouri, Mississippi, Texas, Oklahoma and North Carolina. Simmons First National offers a full suite of financial services to individuals, small businesses and commercial clients, emphasizing relationship-driven community banking.

The company's core business activities span deposit-taking, lending and payment services.

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