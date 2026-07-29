Simon Property Group, Inc. $SPG is Adelante Capital Management LLC's 5th Largest Position

Adelante Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG - Free Report) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 449,333 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 33,710 shares during the period. Simon Property Group comprises approximately 5.5% of Adelante Capital Management LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Adelante Capital Management LLC owned 0.14% of Simon Property Group worth $83,814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter valued at $295,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 316.2% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 19,787 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $3,181,000 after acquiring an additional 15,033 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 80.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 16,881 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $2,714,000 after acquiring an additional 7,506 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 35,740 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $5,745,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Simon Property Group by 13.4% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 28,444 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $4,573,000 after purchasing an additional 3,372 shares during the last quarter. 93.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Simon Property Group Stock Performance

Shares of Simon Property Group stock opened at $237.01 on Wednesday. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $217.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $202.42. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $159.70 and a 12 month high of $237.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.02. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 70.60% and a return on equity of 104.54%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.95 EPS. Simon Property Group's revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. Simon Property Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.100-13.250 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 13.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th were given a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 9th. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group's previous quarterly dividend of $2.20. Simon Property Group's payout ratio is 62.54%.

Insider Activity at Simon Property Group

In other news, Director Daniel C. Smith acquired 372 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $223.31 per share, for a total transaction of $83,071.32. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 34,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,699,728.80. This represents a 1.09% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Glyn Aeppel acquired 243 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $223.36 per share, for a total transaction of $54,276.48. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 21,067 shares in the company, valued at $4,705,525.12. This trade represents a 1.17% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders acquired 2,387 shares of company stock worth $533,056 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 8.73% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial upped their price target on Simon Property Group from $196.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Simon Property Group from an "outperform" rating to a "peer perform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b+)" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $230.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $216.14.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SPG

Simon Property Group Profile

Simon Property Group, Inc NYSE: SPG is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties. Its core business activities include acquisition, development, leasing and property management of regional malls, outlet centers and mixed‑use retail destinations. The company operates retail brands that include high‑profile regional shopping centers and the Premium Outlets platform, and it provides services such as tenant leasing, marketing, property operations and capital projects to optimize asset performance.

Simon's portfolio spans a broad mix of enclosed malls, open‑air centers, outlet properties and mixed‑use developments, and the company pursues redevelopment and repositioning to adapt properties to changing consumer and retail trends.

See Also

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